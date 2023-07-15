Meet Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut who went to space and made history

Rakesh Sharma is India's first astronaut, a space exploration pioneer, and a national hero.

Rakesh Sharma, a Wing Commander and astronaut, made history and brought pride to India when he embarked on a remarkable mission to space. Spending an impressive seven days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes on board the Salyut 7 space station, he became the first Indian to travel beyond Earth's atmosphere. This incredible achievement was made possible through a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Soviet Interkosmos space programme.

During a joint TV news conference with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rakesh Sharma was asked a profound question: How did India look from space? With great pride, he responded, "Sare jahan se accha" (Better than the rest of the world), leaving a lasting impression on the nation.

Rakesh Sharma's space journey not only marked a significant milestone for India but also earned him the prestigious Hero of the Soviet Union award. Additionally, he made sure to bring a taste of home to space by carrying Indian delicacies such as Aloo Choley, Suji Halwa, and Pulao, which he shared with his fellow cosmonauts.

Born on January 13, 1949, in Patiala, Punjab, Rakesh Sharma pursued his education and training with great dedication. He attended St. Ann's High School in Secunderabad and St. George's Grammar School in Hyderabad for his schooling. Later, he completed his graduation from Nizam College in Hyderabad. His pursuit of a career in the military led him to the esteemed 35th National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakvasla, Pune.

Rakesh Sharma began his career in the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1970, where he excelled as a test pilot. Rising through the ranks, he became a squadron leader by 1984. During the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, he displayed his exceptional skills as a fighter pilot, successfully completing 21 combat missions while flying the MiG-21.

In a remarkable turn of events, Rakesh Sharma was chosen in 1982 to be a cosmonaut in the joint Soviet-Indian spaceflight program. Following extensive training at Moscow's renowned Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, he embarked on his space voyage on April 3, 1984. He travelled on Soyuz T-11 to the Salyut 7 space station with two Soviet cosmonauts: flight engineer Gennady Strekalov and commander Yury Malyshev.

During his time in space, Rakesh Sharma conducted various experiments and exercises, including studying the effects of yoga in weightlessness and capturing breathtaking photographs of India from outer space. After nearly eight days in orbit, the crew safely returned to Earth, landing in Kazakhstan on April 11.

Following his retirement as a Wing Commander in 1987, Rakesh Sharma joined Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as its chief test pilot in the Nashik Division. However, fate had another plan when he encountered a life-threatening situation while testing a MiG-21 near Ozar, Nashik. Thanks to his quick thinking and timely ejection from the plane, he narrowly escaped disaster.

In 2001, Rakesh Sharma retired from flying and settled in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Despite his accomplishments, he remains a humble individual with a range of hobbies, including golf, gardening, yoga, reading, and traveling.

