Meet Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut who went to space and made history

Headlines

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Arvind Kejriwal to Delhiites: 'Flood threat not over, don't take...'

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

Meet topper who rejected IIT, ex-worker built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from...

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Nina Dobrev reflects on The Vampire Diaries and the fame she achieved: ‘It was pretty wild’

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

US Flood: Flash floods wreak havoc in Vermont, New York; more than 13 millions under deluge alert

WTC Final 2023: ICC announces prize money, winner will take home millions of dollars | Test cricket

PM Modi meets cabinet ministers, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer set to miss Asia Cup 2023 & more | DNA News Wrap, June 26

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

HomeScience

Science

Meet Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut who went to space and made history

Rakesh Sharma is India's first astronaut, a space exploration pioneer, and a national hero.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rakesh Sharma, a Wing Commander and astronaut, made history and brought pride to India when he embarked on a remarkable mission to space. Spending an impressive seven days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes on board the Salyut 7 space station, he became the first Indian to travel beyond Earth's atmosphere. This incredible achievement was made possible through a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Soviet Interkosmos space programme.

During a joint TV news conference with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rakesh Sharma was asked a profound question: How did India look from space? With great pride, he responded, "Sare jahan se accha" (Better than the rest of the world), leaving a lasting impression on the nation.

Rakesh Sharma's space journey not only marked a significant milestone for India but also earned him the prestigious Hero of the Soviet Union award. Additionally, he made sure to bring a taste of home to space by carrying Indian delicacies such as Aloo Choley, Suji Halwa, and Pulao, which he shared with his fellow cosmonauts.

Born on January 13, 1949, in Patiala, Punjab, Rakesh Sharma pursued his education and training with great dedication. He attended St. Ann's High School in Secunderabad and St. George's Grammar School in Hyderabad for his schooling. Later, he completed his graduation from Nizam College in Hyderabad. His pursuit of a career in the military led him to the esteemed 35th National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakvasla, Pune.

Rakesh Sharma began his career in the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1970, where he excelled as a test pilot. Rising through the ranks, he became a squadron leader by 1984. During the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, he displayed his exceptional skills as a fighter pilot, successfully completing 21 combat missions while flying the MiG-21.

In a remarkable turn of events, Rakesh Sharma was chosen in 1982 to be a cosmonaut in the joint Soviet-Indian spaceflight program. Following extensive training at Moscow's renowned Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, he embarked on his space voyage on April 3, 1984. He travelled on Soyuz T-11 to the Salyut 7 space station with two Soviet cosmonauts: flight engineer Gennady Strekalov and commander Yury Malyshev.

During his time in space, Rakesh Sharma conducted various experiments and exercises, including studying the effects of yoga in weightlessness and capturing breathtaking photographs of India from outer space. After nearly eight days in orbit, the crew safely returned to Earth, landing in Kazakhstan on April 11.

Following his retirement as a Wing Commander in 1987, Rakesh Sharma joined Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as its chief test pilot in the Nashik Division. However, fate had another plan when he encountered a life-threatening situation while testing a MiG-21 near Ozar, Nashik. Thanks to his quick thinking and timely ejection from the plane, he narrowly escaped disaster.

In 2001, Rakesh Sharma retired from flying and settled in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Despite his accomplishments, he remains a humble individual with a range of hobbies, including golf, gardening, yoga, reading, and traveling.

Read more: Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

Explained: What is Watsonx, IBM’s new enterprise-ready AI and data platform

Viral video: Man provokes massive python, faces backlash for reckless behavior

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE