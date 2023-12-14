Meet businessmen who designed 1.04-carat diamond-studded bat for Virat Kohli, it cost…

The special gift for Virat Kohli, a 1.04-carat diamond-studded bat, was ordered by a Surat businessman to celebrate the India star's 15 years in international cricket.

Our cricket-crazy nation of India idolises and celebrates its favourite stars like no other country in the world. Fans shower the most impressive and unimaginable tributes on their favourite cricketers. Once such tribute was created in 2023 to be gifted to talismanic batsman Virat Kohli to celebrate the completion of his 15 years as a cricketer representing Team India. The special gift was a 1.04-carat diamond-studded bat, prepared by a leading diamond expert and businessman from Gujarat named Utpal Mistry.

A Surat-based businessman and Kohli fan had ordered the special diamond bat in order to present a special gift to his favourite cricketer. According to media reports, the bat which had natural diamonds and not lab-made diamonds cost more than Rs 10 lakh.

Leading diamond technology expert Utpal Mistry was quoted as saying that the Surat businessman who had ordered the bat had given a clear instruction that he did not want a lab-grown diamond bat but one with natural diamonds for Kohli. It is unclear if Virat Kohli did received the special diamond bat.

Utpal Mistry himself is a businessman who is one of the most prominent experts of diamond technology in the country. He is the Director of Lexus Softmac Company. His brothers Janak Mistry and Kamal Mistry are CEO and COO of the company.

Utpal joined the diamond industry as a 22 year old and burst onto the scene in 1995 when he designed Mexi Cut, a machine which gives programmed shape to rough diamonds. He is an engineer and gold medalist from the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT). He also holds an MDP from IIM Ahmedabad and an MTech from SVNIT.