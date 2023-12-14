Headlines

Meet businessmen who designed 1.04-carat diamond-studded bat for Virat Kohli, it cost…

This actor is huge TV star, his Bollywood career didn't take off, making comeback after 9 years with Rs 250 crore film

Salary of TCS, HCL, Infosys, Wipro employees: Know monthly remuneration of top Indian IT firms

Apple will not provide details of your notifications to government agencies without...

Delhi-NCR news: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category, check Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram's AQI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet businessmen who designed 1.04-carat diamond-studded bat for Virat Kohli, it cost…

This actor is huge TV star, his Bollywood career didn't take off, making comeback after 9 years with Rs 250 crore film

Salary of TCS, HCL, Infosys, Wipro employees: Know monthly remuneration of top Indian IT firms

8 essential wellness practices for women

11 best cuisines in world

Benefits of ash gourd (petha) juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

This actor is huge TV star, his Bollywood career didn't take off, making comeback after 9 years with Rs 250 crore film

Abhijeet Sawant says people are misinterpreting Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Almost similar to Hitler...'

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri wants to work with this South superstar

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet businessmen who designed 1.04-carat diamond-studded bat for Virat Kohli, it cost…

The special gift for Virat Kohli, a 1.04-carat diamond-studded bat, was ordered by a Surat businessman to celebrate the India star's 15 years in international cricket.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Our cricket-crazy nation of India idolises and celebrates its favourite stars like no other country in the world. Fans shower the most impressive and unimaginable tributes on their favourite cricketers. Once such tribute was created in 2023 to be gifted to talismanic batsman Virat Kohli to celebrate the completion of his 15 years as a cricketer representing Team India. The special gift was a 1.04-carat diamond-studded bat, prepared by a leading diamond expert and businessman from Gujarat named Utpal Mistry.

A Surat-based businessman and Kohli fan had ordered the special diamond bat in order to present a special gift to his favourite cricketer. According to media reports, the bat which had natural diamonds and not lab-made diamonds cost more than Rs 10 lakh.

Leading diamond technology expert Utpal Mistry was quoted as saying that the Surat businessman who had ordered the bat had given a clear instruction that he did not want a lab-grown diamond bat but one with natural diamonds for Kohli. It is unclear if Virat Kohli did received the special diamond bat.

Utpal Mistry himself is a businessman who is one of the most prominent experts of diamond technology in the country. He is the Director of Lexus Softmac Company. His brothers Janak Mistry and Kamal Mistry are CEO and COO of the company.

Utpal joined the diamond industry as a 22 year old and burst onto the scene in 1995 when he designed Mexi Cut, a machine which gives programmed shape to rough diamonds. He is an engineer and gold medalist from the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT). He also holds an MDP from IIM Ahmedabad and an MTech from SVNIT.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

GoEco: A Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Single-Use Dinnerware

CBSE 2024 date sheet released: Class 10, 12 board exams to start from Feb 15; check details

TU Wins at Brands Review Magazine Awards 2023

What was NDA Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' housekeeper asked to sign before she got hired?

Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts strongly to NSFW videos posted from his fake Facebook account: 'Please feel free to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE