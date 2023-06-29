Meet Bengaluru woman who left teacher's job, started own business, now has net worth of Rs 4,550 crore

Divya Gokulnath

Amid the Enforcement Directorate’s crackdown against education technology company Byju’s, the founders of the company Byju Raveendran and his wife Divya Gokulnath remain in struggle when it comes to the future of their company, which is worth thousands of crores.

Divya Gokulnath is the wife of Byju Raveendran and is also the co-founder of the edtech giant Byju’s.

Today, we will tell you all about Divya Gokulnath and how she left a teacher's job and started her own business and now has a net worth of Rs 4,550 crore.

Meet Byju Raveendran's wife Divya Gokulnath

Hailing from Bengaluru, Divya Gokulnath is the co-founder of the edtech platform Byju’s and the wife of Byju Raveendran, who is the CEO of the company.

Divya Gokulnath is one of the richest females in India and one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

Divya Gokulnath hails from a middle-class family and attended tuition classes where Byju Raveendran was the teacher. She then went on to become a teacher there and later married Byju, hence, founding the edtech company Byju’s with him.

The company founded by Byju Raveendran and his student-turned-wife Divya Gokulnath is valued at 22 billion dollars, which is over Rs 1,89,000 crore.

All about Divya Gokulnath's net worth and salary at Byju's

Byju’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath is one of the richest women in India, and has a staggering net worth of over Rs 4,550 crore, according to the Kotak Hurun survey. She is the co-founder and director of Byju’s and also owns a stake in the company.

According to Inc42, Divya Gokulnath is one of the highest-paid edtech entrepreneurs, and in the Financial Year 2020, took home a gross salary of Rs 1.94 crore.

