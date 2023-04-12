Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Amrapali Gan, Mumbai-born 37-year-old CEO of billion dollar company in US

Amrapali Gan is a 37 year CEO of OnlyFans. Know her story.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Meet Amrapali Gan, Mumbai-born 37-year-old CEO of billion dollar company in US
Amrapali Gan | Photo: Instagram

37 years old Amrapali 'Ami' Gan is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of prominent technology firm OnlyFans. Mumbai's Gan joined the subscription-based content service company in 2020 as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Amrapali Gan succeeded founder Tim Stokely. 

The million-dollar company was founded in 2016, OnlyFans made a name as a platform for hosting adult content which came into the limelight during the pandemic when many adult content creators shifted to the platform due to lockdowns. 

After graduating from California State University, Los Angeles, Gan got into the consumer goods and services industry.

Read: Meet Arvind Lal, chairman of Rs 15,000 crore company, his net worth is... 

Before OnlyFans, the young communications professional gained experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and services industry. She was working as a consultant with the Arcade Agency. 

She was also the Vice President – Marketing at Cannabis Cafe, where she played a crucial role in rebranding and launching the first cannabis restaurant in the US. Ami was with unicorn start-up Quest Nutrition as Head of Brand Communications and Red Bull Media House looking after Activation and Communications.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New NEP 2020 explained: What is the 5+3+3+4 structure of education?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.