Meet Amrapali Gan, Mumbai-born 37-year-old CEO of billion dollar company in US

Amrapali Gan | Photo: Instagram

37 years old Amrapali 'Ami' Gan is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of prominent technology firm OnlyFans. Mumbai's Gan joined the subscription-based content service company in 2020 as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Amrapali Gan succeeded founder Tim Stokely.

The million-dollar company was founded in 2016, OnlyFans made a name as a platform for hosting adult content which came into the limelight during the pandemic when many adult content creators shifted to the platform due to lockdowns.

After graduating from California State University, Los Angeles, Gan got into the consumer goods and services industry.

Before OnlyFans, the young communications professional gained experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and services industry. She was working as a consultant with the Arcade Agency.

She was also the Vice President – Marketing at Cannabis Cafe, where she played a crucial role in rebranding and launching the first cannabis restaurant in the US. Ami was with unicorn start-up Quest Nutrition as Head of Brand Communications and Red Bull Media House looking after Activation and Communications.