Meet Arvind Lal, chairman of Rs 15,000 crore company, his net worth is... (file photo)

Arvind Lal is well known Indian billionaire. He is a pathologist and medical administrator who is also the executive chairman at Dr Lal PathLabs, a medical diagnostics chain. He owns a majority stake in the company, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 15,000 crore. But who is Arvind Lal? He is the son of SK Lal, also a doctor who founded Dr Lal PathLabs in 1949 in Delhi. After studying medicine, Arvind Lal joined his father's business at the age of 28.

He is believed to have modernized Indian medical diagnostics. He initiated the first Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the field of laboratory testing in India. Not only this, but the 73-year-old also holds the rank of a Brigadier in the Indian Armed Forces, an honorary rank conferred by the Army.

According to Forbes, his real-time net worth is USD 1.1 billion (Rs 9,000 core) as of April 11, 2023. He is on the 2405 position in the latest Billionaires list of Forbes. In 2021, he ranked 87 in Forbes India Rich List.

In 2009, the Indian government awarded him Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, for his contributions to Medicine. In the same year, the Armed Forces of India honoured him with the honorary rank of Brigadier.

He graduated in medicine from the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. He also secured his postgraduate degree from the same institution. Arvind started his career there as a lecturer at the Department of Pathology. However, in 1977, he went back to his family business and took charge of Dr Lal PathLabs in 1977.

He is married to Vandana Lal, who is a pathologist. The duo are the parents of Anjaneya Lal and Archana Lal. Arvind also wrote a book -- Corporate Yogi: My Journey as a Spiritual Seeker and an Accidental Entrepreneur.

READ | Meet Kris Gopalakrishnan, IIT alumnus with net worth Rs 25,000 crore, co-founded Rs 5.8 lakh crore company