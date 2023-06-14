Search icon
LinkedIn deletes account of Kairan Quazi, 14-year-old boy who is hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX, know why

Kairan Quazi said that, despite his remarkable accomplishments, his LinkedIn account has been removed because it doesn't adhere to the platform's age requirements.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

The 14-year-old, Kairan Quazi, recently made news after SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, recruited him. This extraordinary young talent, who broke down obstacles related to age in both academia and at the spacecraft firm, recently posted on Instagram to convey his grave regret.

Quazi said that, despite his remarkable accomplishments, his LinkedIn account has been removed because it doesn't adhere to the platform's age requirements. He expressed concern about the "illogical, primitive nonsense" and debated how he could be eligible to work at SpaceX yet found unable to use a networking site for professionals.

In his post, he explained why his account has been deleted. “I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform?” Quazi wrote in caption while sharing the screnshot of LinkedIn's message. 

The screenshot shows Quazi's notification from LinkedIn that his profile has been "restricted" because he is under the minimum age requirement for the network. Additionally, it indicates that whenever he is 16 or older, he will be given the chance to come back the platform.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kairan Qua

 

After the post was shred on Instagram, internet users started reacting to it. One user wrote, ““So sorry Kairan! That is utterly ridiculous.” Another commented, “It’s so sad to see that LinkedIn ‘close the gates’ for such extraordinary and talented people! I hope linkedin moderators think again about their actions! Keep up your great work Kairan!”  Since being posted Instagram post has garnered over 900 likes.

READ | Meet Kairan Quazi, 14-year-old boy, hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX, set to join company as its youngest engineer

