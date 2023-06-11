Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Kairan Quazi, 14-year-old boy, hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX, set to join company as its youngest engineer

At just 14, Kairan Quazi to become SpaceX's youngest software engineer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Meet Kairan Quazi, 14-year-old boy, hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX, set to join company as its youngest engineer
Meet Kairan Quazi, 14-year-old boy, hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX, set to join company as its youngest engineer (Photo: Insta/Kairan Quazi)

Age doesn't matter. This was proved once again when a 14-year-old boy was recently hired at Elon Musk`s SpaceX. His name is Kairan Quazi. The 14-year-old boy is all set to work as a new software engineer. Quazi was offered a job after he passed the company's 'technically challenging' and 'fun' interview process. Quazi is the youngest person to ever be hired by SpaceX. But who is Kairan Quazi?

San Francisco-based Quazi is a graduate of Santa Clara University`s (SCU) School of Engineering. In a post on Linkedin, Quazi said that he is going to work in SpaceX`s Starlink team.  At just nine years old, Quazi enrolled at Las Positas Community College. Quazi has earned a degree in Associate of Science (Mathematics) with highest distinction. `When I first started (at Santa Clara University), people were really intrigued,` he said. `But after a few days, I think the novelty wore off and I think a lot of them realised that I`m a pretty normal person.`

`I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability,` he added.

According to his LinkedIn bio, the whiz kid has hands-on experience of `Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) through a multi-year co-op at a Fortune 100 technology company and a summer internship at a VC-backed cyber intelligence start-up`.

At Las Positas, Quazi was also a STEM tutor, and was `one of the most sought-after members of the tutoring staff`. `I went from being a third grade mutineer to really feeling validated intellectually,` Quazi said.

Quazi said working on generative AI with Lama Nachman, Director of Intelligent Systems Research Lab at Intel Labs, changed his `career trajectory`. Quazi thanked his mentors, including from SCU and Intel, who gave him opportunities to see beyond his age. `I am forever grateful that you recognised my value, trusted my abilities, and invested in my growth. I am excited to carry these cultural lessons into my career,` Quazi said.

 

(With inputs from IANS)

READMeet IAS Veer Pratap Raghav, farmer's son who took loan for UPSC preparation and walked 5 km to school; bagged AIR 92 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates released at at dge.tn.gov.in, how to download Timetable for 1st, 2nd year
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.