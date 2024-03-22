Twitter
Kesari Infrabuild paves way for urban oases with extensive Miyawaki plantations in Mumbai

KIPL has been promoting the Miyawaki plantation initiatives for the Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai, where they planted over two lakh twenty-one thousand trees across 74,000 square meters.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 02:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Kesari Infrabuild Pvt Ltd (KIPL), an end-to-end environmental compliance and infrastructure development firm, contributes significantly to Mumbai's green spaces through extensive Miyawaki plantations.

Transforming Urban Sector

KIPL has been promoting the Miyawaki plantation initiatives for the Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai, where they planted over two lakh twenty-one thousand trees across 74,000 square meters. In addition to that, they planted one lakh trees in the state of Gujarat and are currently servicing land in 27 locations. It follows the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai's (MCGM) city-wide initiative of planting over 5 lakh trees using the Miyawaki technique.

Environmental Champion

"Miyawaki plantations are a powerful tool for creating urban forests, promoting biodiversity, and mitigating climate change," says Minal Srinivasan, Managing Director of KIPL. "We are committed to using our expertise to contribute to a more sustainable future for Mumbai and its residents."

Benefits of Miyawaki Plantations

  • Biodiversity Conservation: Dense, native forests attract diverse flora and fauna, fostering a healthy ecosystem.
  • Carbon Sequestration: Rapidly growing trees absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide, combating climate change.
  • Soil Restoration and Water Management: Deep root systems prevent soil erosion, improve water infiltration, and contribute to groundwater recharge.

KIPL's dedication to "Social Capitalism.” The firm actively participates in knowledge transfer initiatives and collaborates with diverse clients, including real estate developers, government entities, and major corporations. This collaborative approach strengthens its service delivery and reinforces its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Notable Projects

  • Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor: KIPL served as environmental consultants for two industrial parks within this massive project, ensuring environmental compliance and conducting crucial audits.
  • MCGM Collaboration: KIPL successfully planted nearly one and a half lakh Miyawaki trees across 25 parks in Mumbai's eastern region, significantly improving air quality and creating healthier environments for residents.

KIPL's commitment to environmental sustainability through innovative solutions like Miyawaki plantations demonstrates Minal’s leadership is creating a greener future for Mumbai.

