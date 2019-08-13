Jio Fibre's launch announcement creates ripples

Headlines

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill, 131 MPs vote in favour

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg explained: What is a ‘cage match’? Reason, date, when, where to watch

Delhi reports 105 fresh dengue cases in one week, tally rises to 348

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Delhi reports 105 fresh dengue cases in one week, tally rises to 348

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

HomeBusiness

Business

Jio Fibre's launch announcement creates ripples

This service -- Jio First Day First Show -- will be launched in mid-2020. The services feature a wide range of applications, from digital TV to cloud gaming

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 07:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani unleashed the triple play of carriage, content and commerce, there were clear signs of disruption -- across companies and industries.

Shares of Bharti Airtel dropped by 6.5% on Tuesday to trade at Rs 346.95 apiece on the BSE. Vodafone Idea was down by 3.7% to Rs 5.16 per share. And Tata Communications slipped by 2.2% to Rs 452.50 per share.

To be launched on September 5, Jio Giga Fibre will essentially offer lifetime free voice calls from landline phones and high-speed broadband, besides free high definition TV and dish with a minimum subscription of Rs 700 per month.

"Also, for the first time in India, we are introducing a disruptive concept for watching new movies. Premium Jio Fibre customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres," Ambani announced at the 42nd annual general meeting.

This service -- Jio First Day First Show -- will be launched in mid-2020. The services feature a wide range of applications, from digital TV to cloud gaming.

Inox Leisure Ltd, among India's largest multiplex chains with 143 multiplexes and 595 screens in 67 cities, said movie producers, distributors and multiplex owners have mutually agreed to an exclusive theatrical window of 8 weeks between the theatrical release of a movie and release on any other platform.

This exclusive theatrical window is a model that is followed internationally in order to ensure the robust financial viability of all the segments of the sector, and has been replicated in India, it said in a statement.

"The producer of the film is the owner of the creative content and is therefore entitled to choose the platform for distribution and consumption of his content. However, in view of this mutually agreed exclusive theatrical window, he would have to choose between theatrical exhibition or release on any other platform, since release on both simultaneously would breach the mutually agreed exclusive theatrical window."

A more comprehensive reaction would perhaps require further details of the service being proposed, Inox added.

Reliance Jio has also entered into a long-term alliance with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation with the launch of new cloud data centres.

Jio will set up a network of large world-class data centres across India powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

Industry experts say the move has strong potential to propel Reliance Retail's reach across the country and radically alter the e-commerce ecosystem. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg explained: What is a ‘cage match’? Reason, date, when, where to watch

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart, underwent surgery in her third month

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 states including UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand; latest rain forecast here

Meet Jithin Vijayan, IT professional who set Guinness World Record for longest freefall in skydiving

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE