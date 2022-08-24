Government lifts restrictions on mobile network connectivity near borders, LoC- Here's all you need to know

Representational Image

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has eliminated a slew of security regulations for providing mobile services near the country's international border areas, in an effort to ease the burden on operators ahead of the 5G rollouts. The measure will also most likely improve existing mobile coverage in border areas.

The DoT has removed crucial network security restrictions that previously obliged telcos to put their radio base stations, cell sites, and radio transmitters at great distances from India's international borders to ensure mobile signals faded.

Section 8.1 (j) of the Unified Licence (UL) Agreement, which deals with security conditions, required operators to install their base stations/radio transmitters far enough away from the international actual border so radio signals fade out when approaching or about to cross the border. In fact, telcos had to construct appropriate equipment to fade and render cell signals ineffective near border zones. This requirement was repealed by the Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

"The licensor reserves the right to modify the terms and conditions of the licence if it is necessary or expedient to do so in the public interest, or in the interest of the state's security, or for proper conduct of the telegraphs," the DoT mentioned in a notification amending the rules governing telecom connectivity near international border areas.

Following the amendment, telcos also won’t require prior army clearances for setting up base stations, cell sites and radio transmitters in areas within 10 kms of the Line of Control (LoC), the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the international border between Akhnoor (in J&K) and Pathankot.

Operators also won’t need prior approvals of local army authorities or the DoT for installing base stations, cell sites, radio transmitters to provide new age M2M (machine-to-machine) communication services in the border areas falling within 10 kms of the Line of Control (LoC), the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the international border between Akhnoor (in J&K) and Pathankot.

Unlike person-to-person communication, M2M technologies involve communication between two devices. M2M services, typically, involve a mobile network-driven remote communication between two entities or machines for automation needs, and their applications can vary from smart appliances to smart homes to even connected cars. This technology is a key component of the 5G-driven Internet of Things (IoT) revolution.

The latest amendment ensures that telcos will not face any surprise checks, inspections, or checks from army authorities or national security agencies to ensure compliance on these former network security parameters near international border areas, which is a significant step toward ringing in ease of doing business.

