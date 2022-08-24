Search icon
Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana: How to check PMJAY eligibility on Paytm app

PMJAY is a Central government scheme, which allows a health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Paytm has integrated Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) or PM Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance to enable users to check their eligibility and avail the benefits. This is aligned with the Indian government’s mission to drive digital transformation in healthcare.

Through the Paytm app, users can access the list of private and government hospitals that offer the benefits of PMJAY. Eligible users can quickly locate the nearest hospital, enrolled under the PMJAY scheme and access the entire spectrum of health insurance available. They can show their PMJAY health cover details on their phone to the hospital counselors and staff.

For those who are unaware, the PMJAY is a Central government scheme, which allows a health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Under the scheme, the patient’s hospitalization expenses, post hospital care, food facility, medicine, diagnostic and laboratory facility and more are covered. This scheme also includes COVID-19 treatment.

How to check PMJAY eligibility on Paytm app

Step 1: Login to the Paytm App
Step 2: Scroll down, under Paytm Health click on PMJAY option or search for PMJAY on the search bar
Step 3: Click on Check Eligibility option
Step 4: Enter your state
Step 5: Fill details i.e. Name, Ration Card, HHD number, mobile number & RSBY URN
Step 6: User details with family members will be displayed

