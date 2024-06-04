Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Will Rahul Gandhi win Congress' last bastion in UP?

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced today. Vote counting will begin shortly. As usual, the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is making headlines. Previously, Sonia Gandhi represented this seat, but Rahul Gandhi has now entered the fray. Rahul Gandhi is up against Dinesh Pratap Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Raebareli seat. In an attempt to duplicate his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is running again from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, where he received 706,367 votes. The safest Congress seat in Uttar Pradesh, Raebareli, is another race he is running for. Sonia Gandhi, the UPA chairperson, won it from 2004 to 2019.

Although Raebareli is considered a Congress stronghold, it remains to be seen who the public will support this time. From 1967 to 1977, this seat was held by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and from 2004 to 2024, until her appointment to the Rajya Sabha, it belonged to Sonia Gandhi.