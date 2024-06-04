Basirhat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Will Sandeshkhali help BJP breach CM Mamata Banerjee's fortress?

Rekha Patra, who led protests in Sandeshkhali against Shahjahan Sheikh, was nominated by the BJP to contest in the Basirhat constituency. She is battling against Haji Nurul Islam from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The stage is set for a decisive day in West Bengal as the counting of votes for the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats is set to begin today at 8 am. West Bengal bears the third-highest number of Lok Sabha seats in India. In West Bengal, the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, including Sandeshkhali which was the heart of the ruling Trinamool Congress-BJP faceoff in Bengal, will be a key constituency to watch out for.

Most exit polls hinted at BJP likely to win more seats than TMC. Rekha Patra, who led protests in Sandeshkhali against Shahjahan Sheikh, was nominated by the BJP to contest in the Basirhat constituency. She is battling against Haji Nurul Islam from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Nirapada Sarkar from the Communist Party of India (Marxist).