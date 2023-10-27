Good news for Mukesh Ambani's children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, details inside

At the 46th Annual General Meeting of the company, Chairman Mukesh Ambani made his first public statement on future succession in India's most valuable privately owned company.

Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian billionaire, have approved the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the company, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

At the 46th Annual General Meeting of the company, Chairman Mukesh Ambani made his first public statement on future succession in India's most valuable privately owned company. He stated that all three of his kids, sons Akash and Anant and daughter Isha, are "confidently taking over the reins" in businesses.

Of the total votes cast, 98.21%, 98.06%, and 92.76% of the votes went to Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. The board of directors approved Isha, Akash, and Anant's nominations in August, signalling the start of the next significant phase in Reliance Industries' leadership shift.

In a crucial step, the board of directors also decided to accept Nita Ambani's departure. This action aligns with the strategy of progressively elevating Isha, Akash, and Anant to lead various divisions within Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani had made hints about the change in RIL leadership in December 2021.

What additional positions do Anant, Akash, and Isha Ambani hold?

Reliance Retail, the group's retail business, is led by Isha Ambani. Isha Ambani was also appointed as a non-executive director to the Jio Financial Services board in July. In July of last year, Reliance Jio Infocomm selected Akash as chairman of the board of directors. In addition, he sits on the Jio Platforms board.

As per official statement, he is a key player in propelling the group's drive towards data and new technology utilisation. He is responsible for the development of services and goods based on cutting-edge innovations like 5G, AI, Blockchain, and more.

From March 2020 until May 2022, Anant has served as a director on the boards of Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Ventures, Reliance New Energy, and Reliance New Solar Energy. Since September 2022, he has also been a member of the Reliance Foundation board.