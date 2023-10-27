Tata Group to become India's first iPhone maker, seals Rs 1000 crore deal for...

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeBusiness

Business

Tata Group to become India's first iPhone maker, seals Rs 1000 crore deal for...

With board permission, the business will sell Tata Electronics Pvt. a 100% interest in the division Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Tata Group will purchase the India division of Taiwan-based Wistron Corp., a contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., for $125 million, becoming India's first software company to produce iPhones. With board permission, the business will sell Tata Electronics Pvt. a 100% interest in the division Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt.

With board permission, the business will sell Tata Electronics Pvt. a 100% share in the division Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt. According to Wistron's exchange filing on Friday, the settlement date will establish the ultimate transaction price, which will also take into account the revisions.

As a result of the group's product strategy and global production layout being reshaped, strategic considerations led to the deal's finalisation, the statement stated. The promoter holding company of the Tata Group, Tata Sons Pvt., is the parent company of Tata Electronics, which it fully owns.

The group has attempted to gain traction in e-commerce and electronics manufacturing.TEPL already has a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri area. The assembly plant of Wistron Karnataka is situated close to Bengaluru.

The iPhone manufacturer announced that its operations in India "carved a quarterly record, expanded extremely strongly, and increased by double-digits year-over-year" in May of this year. Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive officer, called India a "major focus" and an "incredibly exciting market".

During Cook's first visit to India in seven years, the firm opened two retail locations in Delhi and Mumbai in April of this year, marking the beginning of an ambitious retail development in the nation. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated the Tata Group on their announcement.

He wrote on X, "PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary PLI scheme has already propelled India into becoming a trusted & major hub for smartphone manufacturing and exports. Now within just two and a half years, @TataCompanies will now start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from India. Congratulations to the Tata team for taking over Wistron operations."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actress to deliver Rs 2000 crore film, not Madhuri, Alia, Deepika, Anushka Shetty, Priyanka,Nayanthara

CSK skipper MS Dhoni drops big hint on IPL future, says...

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma shows off her killer dance moves to Neha Kakkar's Gaadi Kaali song, video goes viral

Kangana Ranaut says she’ll marry within the next 5 years, reveals if it'll be arranged or love marriage: ‘I want to …'

China ex-Premier Li Keqiang, Xi Jinping’s former no 2 sidelined by him, dies at 68

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE