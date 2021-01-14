Good news for Central govt employees: You could get your DA by July, know details here

Citing these reforms, the employees association has asked the government to give Dearness Allowance before July 2021.

In what can be called hopeful news for millions of Central Government employees and pensioners, It is expected that the government will give them Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (Dr) as per the current inflation rate of 28%. This will benefit 49.63 lakh central government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.

In fact, the employees association known as the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has kept an account of the details of the current government treasury in front of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It has also requested that now all government employees and pensioners should be given Dearness Allowance as per the current inflation rate of 28 percent.

The economic situation of the country is improving after it took a hit for several months due to COVID-19. In September 2020, India recorded an average of 95000 new cases of infection daily, now that number has come down to around 15000.

Talking about industrial production, it has recorded a growth of 3.6 percent. The GST collection was Rs 97,597 crore in March 2020, while in December 2020 the figure has reached Rs 1,15,000 crore.

Citing these reforms, the employees association has asked the government to give Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief now and not wait till July 2021 for the purpose.

In fact, in April 2020, the government stopped Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to these employees and pensioners. The government had taken this decision in view of the difficult circumstances caused by COVID-19, stopping the release of funds till July 2021.

According to media reports, RN Parashar, the General Secretary of the confederation, in his memorandum to the finance minister has said that now cases of COVID-19 infection and the number of deaths are decreasing, the vaccination process is also going to start. Moreover, the economy is also better than what it was in April-May 2020 and is growing. There has also been a significant increase in the GST collection.

He further mentioned in the letter that the Central Government employees worked with full dedication and perseverance during COVID-19, many employees lost their lives to the deadly virus while performing their duty.

Keeping all these in mind, the Finance Minister should provide outstanding Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at the rate of 28 percent with immediate urgency in the nearest future to all employees and pensioners, the letter concluded..