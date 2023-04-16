Gaurav Munjal: Engineer who turned his YouTube channel into Rs 25,000 crore company, his salary is...

Photo: LinkedIn

Unacademy, one of the top ed-tech companies, has grown significantly. Gaurav Munjal's YouTube channel served as the foundation for this commercial empire. Currently, the CEO of the business is Munjal. Doctor and former IAS officer Dr. Roman Saini offers him a lot of help. In 2022, the corporation had a net worth of 3.4 billion dollars, or roughly Rs 25,000 crore.

Who is Gaurav Munjal ?

Gaurav Munjal was a Mumbai-based engineering student. He posted a YouTube tutorial on creating computer graphics in 2010. The channel was renamed Unacademy subsequently. He showed his pals these videos. They responded favourably to his efforts.

Even after graduating and beginning work at Directi as a software developer, he kept to produce these videos. His first successful business venture was a company he founded called Flat, which he later sold. By this time, he had mastered the finer points of starting a business.

Who is Roman Saini, Gaurav Munjal’s partner?

Roman Saini later joined Munjal and began teaching classes on how to ace the UPSC exam. He passed the AIIMS admissions test when he was 18 years old. He cleared the UPSC when he was 22. He was assigned to Madhya Pradesh as a district collector.

But he saw business as his profession. In 2015, he created Unacademy after leaving IAS officer's post. They created Sorting Hat Technologies, which is the parent organisation of Unacademy. Hemesh Singh, the third co-founder, joined them.

Gaurav Munjal, CEO of Unacademy: Salary and investments

Gaurav Munjal owns stakes in 37 businesses. Additionally, he founded Flatchat. Munjal made Rs. 1.58 crore as CEO of Unacademy in 2022. Hemesh Singh made Rs 1.19 crore in pay, while Saini was paid Rs 88 lakhs.