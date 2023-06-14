Search icon
Meet man behind Virat Kohli's multi-million deals; here is his Bollywood connection

Know about the man who manages Virat Kohli's endorsement deals and helps with signing deals worth millions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Bunty Sajdeh and Virat Kohli | Photo: Screengrab (Instagram)

Virat Kohli, one of India's top cricketers, has some of the biggest endorsement deals. His meaty endorsement deals are brought to him by a man called Bunty Sajdeh. Sajdeh is an Indian businessman who owns the entertainment and sports marketing firm -- Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, Mumbai. 

Bunty Sajdeh was born to parents Arjun Sajdeh and mother Kiran Sajdeh in Delhi. Bunty's sister, Seema Sajdeh was married to Salman Khan's brother and actor Sohail Khan. 

Bunty Sajdeh: Education

Bunty Sajdeh went to Campion School and pursued a Bachelor of Commerce from HR College of Commerce and Economics. After graduation, he worked in various event management companies and in 2005, Bunty was appointed as the vice president of entertainment and sports marketing for brands Globosport in Mumbai. 

Bunty Sajdeh: Marketing company

On May 1, 2008, Bunty started the entertainment and sports marketing company Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited. In 2017, Bunty Sajdeh's company helped Virat Kohli sign a 100 crore endorsement with lifestyle brand Puma. 

Bunty has even started a talent agency along with Karan Johar named Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). His company now handles stars like Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverkonda. 

Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’
