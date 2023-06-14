Meet man behind Virat Kohli's multi-million deals; here is his Bollywood connection

Bunty Sajdeh and Virat Kohli | Photo: Screengrab (Instagram)

Virat Kohli, one of India's top cricketers, has some of the biggest endorsement deals. His meaty endorsement deals are brought to him by a man called Bunty Sajdeh. Sajdeh is an Indian businessman who owns the entertainment and sports marketing firm -- Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, Mumbai.

Bunty Sajdeh was born to parents Arjun Sajdeh and mother Kiran Sajdeh in Delhi. Bunty's sister, Seema Sajdeh was married to Salman Khan's brother and actor Sohail Khan.

Bunty Sajdeh: Education

Bunty Sajdeh went to Campion School and pursued a Bachelor of Commerce from HR College of Commerce and Economics. After graduation, he worked in various event management companies and in 2005, Bunty was appointed as the vice president of entertainment and sports marketing for brands Globosport in Mumbai.

Bunty Sajdeh: Marketing company

On May 1, 2008, Bunty started the entertainment and sports marketing company Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited. In 2017, Bunty Sajdeh's company helped Virat Kohli sign a 100 crore endorsement with lifestyle brand Puma.

Bunty has even started a talent agency along with Karan Johar named Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). His company now handles stars like Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverkonda.