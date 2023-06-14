Meet Sheila Singh, MS Dhoni's CEO mother-in-law who runs Rs 800 crore firm

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently made headlines when there were speculations of him retiring from the IPL, ending his career in all forms of cricket. However, he still has a massive business empire worth crores, with one of his companies run by Sheila Singh.

Sheila Singh is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MS Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainment Limited, which is a multi-crore business. What is interesting to note is that Sheila Singh is the mother of Sakshi Singh Dhoni and the mother-in-law of MS Dhoni.

While deciding on how to expand his business empire, the CSK skipper decided to look nowhere else but family. Both the CEOs of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited are Sakshi Dhoni and her mother Sheila Singh, who have been heading this company since 2020.

This is Sheila Singh’s first stint as the head of a company, and under the leadership of the mother-daughter duo, MS Dhoni’s production house has touched new heights, establishing a multi-million dollar base and releasing new projects.

Sheila Singh’s husband RK Singh used to work with MS Dhoni’s father Pan Singh Dhoni during the early days of his career at Kanoi Group's 'Binaguri Tea Company. Meanwhile, Sheila Singh was a homemaker and took care of the house and her children.

In the four years of Sheila Singh and Sakshi Dhoni’s leadership of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the company now has a total net worth of over Rs 800 crore, according to media reports. Sakshi Dhoni is currently the biggest shareholder of MS Dhoni’s production house.

Dhoni Entertainment is one of the multiple companies and business ventures which has been established by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, contributing to his net worth of Rs 1030 crore.

