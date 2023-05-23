MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni net worth: Know luxurious lifestyle, expensive things owned by CSK captain

MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni (File photo)

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, apart from being one of the best players in Indian cricket history, is also one of the richest cricketers in the entire world. Both MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni lead a luxurious lifestyle and own many expensive things.

According to the Financial Express, the net worth of MS Dhoni is over Rs 1030 crore. Meanwhile, Sportskeeda has quoted the net worth of Sakshi Dhoni as USD 5 million, which comes out to over Rs 41 crore. This means that the couple’s estimated combined net worth is Rs 1071 crore.

MS Dhoni is considered one of the wealthiest cricketers in India and across the whole world, with a vast amount of wealth coming from his CSK IPL salary. Further, Dhoni is one of the highest-paid IPL players, who retained his post as the CSK captain for the fee of Rs 12 crore.

According to the Financial Express, MS Dhoni has earned over Rs 178 crore through IPL over the last sixteen seasons, contributing to his massive net worth. Here is a look at Dhoni and his wife Sakshi’s luxury properties, expensive things, and swanky lifestyle.

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni luxury lifestyle

Starting from their properties, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi own a massive farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand where they currently reside with their daughter Ziva, which is priced at over Rs 10 crore. Further, the couple also owns a Rs 17.8 crore house in Dehradun.

Further, MS Dhoni has an eternal love for cars and bikes and is ultra-expensive car collection will make your jaw drop. Dhoni owns Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander, Mahindra Scorpio, Ferrari 599 GTO, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Nissan Jonga, Pontiac Firebird Trans am, Mercedes Benz GLE, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, and Hindustan Motors Ambassador.

Dhoni also owns a wide range of businesses, spanning from organic farming, drones, sportswear, and gyms, which brings in over Rs 4 crore revenue every year.

READ | 'MS Dhoni cried that night': Veteran India spinner shares never-heard before story about CSK skipper - Watch