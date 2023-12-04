Headlines

Apple iPhone production stopped at Foxconn's India plant due to...

In Tamil Nadu, a wall sank in the Chengalpattu district, killing two people, according to C. Muthukumaran, joint director of the state disaster management department, who spoke to Reuters. Floodwater swept cars from the streets of Chennai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

The production of Apple iPhones has been suspended at Foxconn's facility near Chennai in south India because of intense rain, two people with knowledge of the situation stated on Monday. According to the sources, Foxconn has not yet decided whether to start up production again on Tuesday. Because of the intense rains, Pegatron also stopped producing Apple iPhones at their facilities near Chennai.

Along with two southern states bracing for a severe cyclone that was expected to hit within 24 hours. At least two people perished and one of India's busiest airports had its runway flooded due to torrential downpours today.

The weather office in India predicted that Cyclone Michaung would make landfall on the coast of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh tomorrow morning, with steady winds of 90–100 kph (56–62 mph), with gusts up to 110 kph.

In Tamil Nadu, a wall sank in the Chengalpattu district, killing two people, according to C. Muthukumaran, joint director of the state disaster management department, who spoke to Reuters. Floodwater swept cars from the streets of Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu and a major centre for electronics and manufacturing. The state's busiest airport, was closed for the day due to weather conditions.

According to a Reuters witness, several parts of the city were under knee-deep water along with several instances of power outages since morning. A government notice stated that due to the weather, at least four districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, closed their schools, colleges, offices, and banks on Monday and Tuesday.

The Indian meteorological department predicted that over 200 millimetres (8 inches) of rain would fall on parts of Andhra Pradesh during the next day. Depending on the path and intensity of the cyclone, officials in Andhra Pradesh had relocated close to 7,000 residents from eight coastal districts and were getting ready to evacuate 28,000 people in total, according to a senior official in the state's disaster management department.

Bapatla, an Andhra Pradesh coastal town where the cyclone is predicted to make landfall on Tuesday, has seen the evacuation of at least 800 residents thus far, according to P Ranjit Basha, the district collector.

