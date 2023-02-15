Amazon Pay, Zomato and 30 others get RBI nod to act as online payment aggregators, check full list (file photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted in-principle approval to 32 existing payment aggregators. They are now allowed to continue their operations as online payment aggregators. The list includes Amazon (Pay) India Private, Razorpay Software Private, Pine Labs Private, Zomato Payments Private etc.

The central bank had earlier issued circulars dated March 17, 2020 and March 31, 2021 on guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.

Applications of 18 existing payment aggregators, including that of Bhartipay Services Private Limited, are under process, the RBI said.

Full list here:

1. 1Pay Mobileware Private Limited

2. Airpay Payment Services Private Limited

3. Amazon (Pay) India Private Limited

4. Cashfree Payments India Private Limited

5. Computer Age Management Services Limited

6. Digiotech Solutions Private Limited

7. Easebuzz Private Limited

8. Finlogic Technologies India Private Limited

9. Futuretek Commerce Private Limited

10. Google India Digital Services Private Limited

11. IndiaIdeas.com Limited

12. Infibeam Avenues Limited

13. Innoviti Payment Solutions Private Limited

14. In-Solutions Global Limited

15. Lyra Network Private Limited

16. Mpurse Services Private Limited

17. NSDL Database Management Limited

18. NTT DATA Payment Services India Limited

19. Open Financial Technologies Private Limited

20. Paymate India Private Limited

21. Paysharp Private Limited

22. Phi Commerce Private Limited

23. Pine Labs Private Limited

24. Razorpay Software Private Limited

25. Reliance Payment Solutions Limited

26. SRS Live Technologies Private Limited

27. Stripe India Private Limited

28. Tyche Payment Solutions Private Limited

29. Vay Network Services Private Limited

30. Worldline ePayments India Private Limited

31. Xsilica Software Solutions Private Limited

32. Zomato Payments Private Limited

PayTM Payments Services and PayU Payments Private Limited are the entities whose applications to continue as payment aggregators have been returned by the RBI. However, they are allowed to apply within 120 days from the date of return, and thus, can continue business subject to the condition that no new merchants should be onboard by them until advised otherwise.

Online non-bank payment aggregators, existing as on March 17, 2020 were required to apply to RBI by September 30, 2021 for seeking authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act). They were given another extension to submit their applications by September 30, 2022.