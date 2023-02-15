Amazon Pay, Zomato and 30 others get RBI nod to act as online payment aggregators, check full list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted in-principle approval to 32 existing payment aggregators. They are now allowed to continue their operations as online payment aggregators. The list includes Amazon (Pay) India Private, Razorpay Software Private, Pine Labs Private, Zomato Payments Private etc.
The central bank had earlier issued circulars dated March 17, 2020 and March 31, 2021 on guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.
Applications of 18 existing payment aggregators, including that of Bhartipay Services Private Limited, are under process, the RBI said.
Full list here:
PayTM Payments Services and PayU Payments Private Limited are the entities whose applications to continue as payment aggregators have been returned by the RBI. However, they are allowed to apply within 120 days from the date of return, and thus, can continue business subject to the condition that no new merchants should be onboard by them until advised otherwise.
Online non-bank payment aggregators, existing as on March 17, 2020 were required to apply to RBI by September 30, 2021 for seeking authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act). They were given another extension to submit their applications by September 30, 2022.