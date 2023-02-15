Search icon
Amazon Pay, Zomato and 30 others get RBI nod to act as online payment aggregators, check full list

Applications of 18 existing payment aggregators, including Bhartipay and PhonePe, are under process, the RBI said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted in-principle approval to 32 existing payment aggregators. They are now allowed to continue their operations as online payment aggregators. The list includes Amazon (Pay) India Private, Razorpay Software Private, Pine Labs Private, Zomato Payments Private etc.

The central bank had earlier issued circulars dated March 17, 2020 and March 31, 2021 on guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.

Applications of 18 existing payment aggregators, including that of Bhartipay Services Private Limited, are under process, the RBI said.

Full list here:

1. 1Pay Mobileware Private Limited
2. Airpay Payment Services Private Limited 
3. Amazon (Pay) India Private Limited
4. Cashfree Payments India Private Limited
5. Computer Age Management Services Limited
6. Digiotech Solutions Private Limited
7. Easebuzz Private Limited
8. Finlogic Technologies India Private Limited
9. Futuretek Commerce Private Limited 
10. Google India Digital Services Private Limited 
11. IndiaIdeas.com Limited
12. Infibeam Avenues Limited
13. Innoviti Payment Solutions Private Limited 
14. In-Solutions Global Limited 
15. Lyra Network Private Limited 
16. Mpurse Services Private Limited 
17. NSDL Database Management Limited 
18. NTT DATA Payment Services India Limited 
19. Open Financial Technologies Private Limited 
20. Paymate India Private Limited 
21. Paysharp Private Limited
22. Phi Commerce Private Limited 
23. Pine Labs Private Limited 
24. Razorpay Software Private Limited 
25. Reliance Payment Solutions Limited
26. SRS Live Technologies Private Limited 
27. Stripe India Private Limited 
28. Tyche Payment Solutions Private Limited 
29. Vay Network Services Private Limited 
30. Worldline ePayments India Private Limited 
31. Xsilica Software Solutions Private Limited 
32. Zomato Payments Private Limited 

 

PayTM Payments Services and PayU Payments Private Limited are the entities whose applications to continue as payment aggregators have been returned by the RBI. However, they are allowed to apply within 120 days from the date of return, and thus, can continue business subject to the condition that no new merchants should be onboard by them until advised otherwise.

Online non-bank payment aggregators, existing as on March 17, 2020 were required to apply to RBI by September 30, 2021 for seeking authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act). They were given another extension to submit their applications by September 30, 2022.

