UIDAI brings Aadhaar's very own ChatGPT, scan this QR code, follow these steps

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has launched a new chat box that is armed with artificial intelligence. Aadhaar Mitra will dispense essential information regarding the Aadhaar card. It can talk about the PVC status, registration, complaints and track their status for the subscribers. Aadhaar users can now access real time information in a jiffy.

UIDAI said in an official tweet that the chat box is based on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Aadhaar Mitra can be accessed via the www.uidai.gov.in/en link. UIDAI has also tweeted QR codes. Users can scan the chat box and access it via the QR codes.

"ResidentFirst #UIDAI’s New AI/ML based chat support is now available for better resident interaction! Now Residents can track #Aadhaar PVC card status, register & track grievances etc. To interact with #AadhaarMitra, visit- https://uidai.gov.in/en/," UIDAI tweeted from its official handle.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a statement that Aadhaar Mitra will prove to be a great complaint redressal tool for UIDAI. This will be connected with UIDAI headquarters and regional offices, technical offices and all the partners.

Aadhaar Mitra list of information: Aadhaar centres' locations, enrollment and status updates, verification, PVC card order status, complaint status, enrollment centre's location, appointment bookings, video frame integration etc can be known by using the Aadhaar Mitra. It will give you information via text message and video.

Here's how to use Aadhaar Mitra: Open www.uidai.gov.in. Click on the Aadhaar Mitra chatbox. Open the chat box and click on get started. Type your query in the search box.