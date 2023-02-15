Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

UIDAI brings Aadhaar's very own ChatGPT, scan this QR code, follow these steps

Aadhaar Mitra step by step guide: UIDAI said in an official tweet that the chat box is based on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

UIDAI brings Aadhaar's very own ChatGPT, scan this QR code, follow these steps
Here's how to use Aadhaar Mitra: Open www.uidai.gov.in.

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has launched a new chat box that is armed with artificial intelligence. Aadhaar Mitra will dispense essential information regarding the Aadhaar card. It can talk about the PVC status, registration, complaints and track their status for the subscribers. Aadhaar users can now access real time information in a jiffy.

UIDAI said in an official tweet that the chat box is based on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Aadhaar Mitra can be accessed via the www.uidai.gov.in/en link. UIDAI has also tweeted QR codes. Users can scan the chat box and access it via the QR codes.

"ResidentFirst #UIDAI’s New AI/ML based chat support is now available for better resident interaction! Now Residents can track #Aadhaar PVC card status, register & track grievances etc. To interact with #AadhaarMitra, visit- https://uidai.gov.in/en/," UIDAI tweeted from its official handle.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a statement that Aadhaar Mitra will prove to be a great complaint redressal tool for UIDAI. This will be connected with UIDAI headquarters and regional offices, technical offices and all the partners.

Aadhaar Mitra list of information: Aadhaar centres' locations, enrollment and status updates, verification, PVC card order status, complaint status, enrollment centre's location, appointment bookings, video frame integration etc can be known by using the Aadhaar Mitra. It will give you information via text message and video.

Here's how to use Aadhaar Mitra: Open www.uidai.gov.in. Click on the Aadhaar Mitra chatbox. Open the chat box and click on get started. Type your query in the search box.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.