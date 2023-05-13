Search icon
Air India flight cockpit violation: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on airline, suspends pilot for 3 months

The aviation authority also fined Air India Rs 30 lakh for failing to respond quickly and effectively to the safety-sensitive matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licence of an Air India pilot for three months. The suspension comes after the pilot allowed a woman friend to enter the cockpit mid-air during a Dubai to Delhi flight.

The aviation regulator has also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for failing to address the safety-sensitive issue in a prompt and effective manner.

Additionally, the co-pilot has been cautioned for not being assertive enough to prevent unauthorized entry.

The Air India pilot was under investigation for violating safety norms by allowing a friend into the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to Delhi on February 27, violating DGCA safety norms.

In April, a senior DGCA official said this act was unacceptable and could have risked the passengers` safety.

Air India also released a statement saying they have noted the reported incident and investigations are underway.

"The airline has a zero-tolerance policy regarding passenger safety and well-being and will take requisite action. The matter has also been reported to the DGCA, and Air India is cooperating with their investigation," said the statement.

"We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India," the statement further said. 

