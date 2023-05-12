Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Upbeat Congress hopeful of majority, BJP of proving exit polls wrong

On Wednesday, Karnataka registered a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the Assembly polls. (Representational)

The triangular electoral fight between BJP, Congress and JDS for Karnataka will culminate on Saturday, as one of the most politically volatile states in the country will get their 224 representatives for the assembly. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am in 36 centres. By mid-day, the picture as to who will form a government in the state, is expected to become clear. Exit polls -- infamous for being inaccurate often -- have given an edge to the Congress. The BJP, however, has put forth a brave face, declaring they will not need the dreaded (and so-called) Operation Lotus to retain power in the state. They hope to buck the decades old trend that no party retains power in the state.

On Wednesday, the exit polls predicted that Congress will emerge as the single largest party, followed by the BJP and JDS. India Today-Axis My India predicted a clear majority for the Congress with 122-140 seats. BJP, per the poll, will be totterring at 62-80 seats, whereas JDS will remain ineffective with just 20-25 seats. News 24-Today's Chanakya also forecast a majority for the Congress with 120 seats as against 92 seats for the BJP and 12 for the JD(S). Many others, however, gave the BJP a fighting chance to stitch a post-poll alliance. Many also predicted that the BJP may not be able to trump the Congress but won't be left far behind.

BJP's Shobha Karandlaje, asked if the party would need what the Opposition call Operation Lotus, quoted her party's internal reports, saying it will win around 120 seats easily.

"Have faith. No situation will arise for any sort of 'Operation Lotus'. This time the people of the state will vote for the development of the state and will give a majority government," she told IANS on Thursday.

The Congress, on the other hand, is upbeat about the exit polls results. DK Shivakumar insisted that the party will win at least 141 seats.

A hung assembly is what the JDS will be hoping for. The 20-odd seats they are expected to get will prove to be make-or-break for the party that turns out to be the single-largest party.

Meanwhile, many bigwigs of the state, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, will also await the people's verdict about them as MLAs.

On Wednesday, Karnataka registered a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the Assembly polls.

"Karnataka has created a new record for itself. Final voter turnout for Karnataka Election 2023 stands at 73.19 per cent," said the Chief Electoral Office, Karnataka.

Wth inputs from PTI, IANS