Technology

You can now transfer all your Facebook photos to Google photos. Here's how

It was first announced for US and Canada in April.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2020, 03:46 PM IST

Facebook's Google Photos transfer tool is now available in all countries across the world.

It was first announced for the US and Canada in April. 

The transfer tool allows the user to make copies of photos and videos on his/her Facebook account, and transfer them to the linked Google Photos account. 

Here are the steps to use the new data transfer tool on Facebook:

Step 1. After logging in to the Facebook account, go to settings by clicking on the down arrow at the end of the upper menu bar.

Step 2. Click on the tab that says “Your Facebook Information.”

Step 3. Then click on “Transfer a copy of your Photos or Videos.”

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter, established an initiative called the Data Transfer Project in 2018 to improve data sharing tools both between companies and for consumers. Apple joined the project in 2019.

A Facebook spokesperson stated to a media outlet that users will also be able to transfer photos to other companies that are part of the Data Transfer Program.

