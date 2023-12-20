When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

Reportedly, Sunny Deol was unhappy with the behaviour of his co-star, and he got so furious with him, that he choked him during the shoot of an action scene.

From the mid-70s to the late 80s, the multi-starrer masala entertainers were considered safe bets at the box office. However, making a multi-starrer or two-hero film isn't an easy task, as the makers would have to satisfy the egos and the tempers of the stars. Today, we will talk about an infamous incident when Sunny Deol reportedly lost his cool on his co-star, and to date, this superstar has shared screen space with him.

What made Sunny Deol furious about Anil Kapoor

In the late 80s, Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol worked together in three films, Intekaam, Joshilaay, and Ram Avtar. As Aaj Tak reported, during the mahurat of Joshilaay, actors were asked to recite a dialogue and announce the movie's name. Everyone followed the brief, but Anil Kapoor improvised his lines. Reportedly, this improvisation of Anil miffed Dharmendra. It is also reported that in one of the trade papers, a poster of Joshilaay was carried, where Sunny was named after Anil Kapoor, this angered Dharmendra more.

When Sunny Deol checked Anil Kapoor

The grudge that both were holding since Joshilaay, burst out during the shoot of Ram-Avatar. As the portal reported, during the shoot of one of their action scene, Sunny had to hold Anil Kapoor's neck. The action star held his neck so tightly, that Anil Kapoor was choking. Even after the director said 'cut' Sunny wasn't leaving Anil. Thus, several cast and crew members had to intervene and pull back Sunny from strangling him. Anil Kapoor managed to release him from his hold, and his aggression left Anil Kapoor stunned. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor did mention the incident with a few media portals, and Sunny Deol was unhappy about it. On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. On the other side, Sunny was seen in blockbuster Gadar 2.