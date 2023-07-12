What Jhumka: Alia-Ranveer sizzle in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song, fans call it perfect for wedding sangeet

What Jhumka, the new song from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, features the lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

What Jhumka, the new song from Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was released on Wednesday. The second track from the romantic comedy is a dance number featuring its leads – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The track and the lead pair’s chemistry has been appreciated by fans.

Taking to Instagram, director Karan Johar shared the song. The caption read: “The BIGGEST (jhumka) drop of the season - #WhatJhumka OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28th July.”

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Ranveer and Alia. The song also features a few lines from the iconic track Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein, from the 1966 film Mera Saaya.

The song is a colourful dance number with peppy lyrics and some funky dance moves featuring Ranveer and Alia thrown in the mix. Soon after the makers unveiled the track, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “And we finally have a New song for wedding sangeeet,” one wrote. Another added, “It’s fantastic the dance the costumes the expression everything is perfect.”

Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, as well as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Karan’s return to direction in a feature film after over seven years. The film also marks 25 years of Karan as a director.

The film’s first song – Tum Kya Mile – and its trailer have also been appreciated by fans. The film is a romantic drama where Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee (Ranveer and Alia), who come from diametrically opposite families, decide to switch their households to test their love. It is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.