What Jhumka: Alia-Ranveer sizzle in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song, fans call it perfect for wedding sangeet

Headlines

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four Asia cup matches; remaining nine in Sri Lanka

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

HomeBollywood

delhi

What Jhumka: Alia-Ranveer sizzle in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song, fans call it perfect for wedding sangeet

What Jhumka, the new song from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, features the lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

What Jhumka, the new song from Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was released on Wednesday. The second track from the romantic comedy is a dance number featuring its leads – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The track and the lead pair’s chemistry has been appreciated by fans.

Taking to Instagram, director Karan Johar shared the song. The caption read: “The BIGGEST (jhumka) drop of the season - #WhatJhumka OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28th July.”

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Ranveer and Alia. The song also features a few lines from the iconic track Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein, from the 1966 film Mera Saaya.

The song is a colourful dance number with peppy lyrics and some funky dance moves featuring Ranveer and Alia thrown in the mix. Soon after the makers unveiled the track, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “And we finally have a New song for wedding sangeeet,”  one wrote. Another added, “It’s fantastic the dance the costumes the expression everything is perfect.”

Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, as well as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Karan’s return to direction in a feature film after over seven years. The film also marks 25 years of Karan as a director.

The film’s first song – Tum Kya Mile – and its trailer have also been appreciated by fans. The film is a romantic drama where Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee (Ranveer and Alia), who come from diametrically opposite families, decide to switch their households to test their love. It is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

Meet Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's paying Rs 5780 crore to workers, had bought house for Rs 8 crore

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE