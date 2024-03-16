Twitter
'We couldn't find her': Palash Sen reveals Guzel Kiz actress Gizem Tas 'vanished' after Covid | Exclusive

In a recent conversation with DNA, Palash Sen revealed that the Turkish actress who played the mysterious guide in the film has disappeared.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 06:54 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Popular singer Palash Sen’s short film Guzel Kiz (A Beautiful Girl, in Turkish) starring Kinshuk Sen and Turkish actress Gizem Tas revolves around a narcissistic person who starts falling in love with a mysterious guide. It deals with love, loss, dreams, and redemption intriguingly, blurring the line between reality and fantasy.

In a recent conversation with DNA, Palash revealed that the Turkish actress who played the mysterious guide in the film has disappeared. On being asked about Gizem, Palash said, "When I was in Turkey, I wanted a heroine to be from there only because in Turkey people do believe in paranormal activities. And This girl was also doing medicine. I saw her profile because she is also a model. There is a certain kind of innocence to her which you don’t find these days because everyone is so prepared. I found her innocent. Also, they match each other so well. Kinshuk is so talkative and aggressive while she is so shy and quiet. So it was a very good combination.”

He then revealed that she ‘vanished’ after Covid, he said, “the only sad thing is that this girl, she has vanished ever since Covid happened. We don’t know where she is, she is not in touch with anybody. We are all praying for her safety. There was a huge earthquake in Turkey also, she is not traceable. She is not anywhere, she has vanished. We couldn’t find her.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Kinshuk Sen recently appeared in the Broadway adaptations of the iconic films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge and Monsoon Wedding directed by the legendary Aditya Chopra and Multi Award Winning Film Maker Mira Nair respectively. This film marks his third collaboration with his father Palash Sen. On being asked about casting, Palash said, “My son is also in the video. He is a very very good actor and if you will watch the film you will understand. He is a brilliant actor. He did his graduation from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). And LA being the home of Hollywood, he wanted to pursue acting. Recently, he has done a musical with Aditya Chopra. There is an English version of DDLJ so Kinshuk was one of the leads in that. He was the lead in another English video. So I also thought, I was very keen to use him a s young person and a brass person, and a spoiled person actually.”

The film reveals a glimpse into the enchanting world imagined by Palash.  Set against the backdrop of a journey, the film follows the encounter between a free-spirited troubled young man called Eric and a captivating mysterious guide named Hayal. Through their interactions, they embark on a transformative journey, redefining his perspective on life, love and happiness.

Speaking of the film, Palash Sen shared, "Directing 'Guzel Kiz' has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me. It allowed me to explore storytelling in a new light, blending elements of the supernatural with profound human emotions while sensitively tackling the internal struggles of today's youth. Working alongside Kinshuk and the beautiful Gizem has been a dream experience. Their passion and talent have infused the project with a unique energy, making it truly special."

