Watch: Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra's outfit on date night, fans say 'always the gentleman’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attended the British Fashion Awards 2021 in London on Monday night. Nick wore a sleek black suit from Maison Margiela paired with a red t-shirt and matching red shoes from Reebok, while Priyanka wore a grand flower-print ensemble from the London-based designer Richard Quinn.

In a viral video that has surfaced online, Nick can seen fixing Priyanka's outfit on the red carpet and Priyanka can't stop smiling as the couple posed for the paparazzi together.

Fans of the couple loved Nick's gesture and can't stop raving about the same. One of them commented "He's such a Gentleman !! So loving and protective at the same time", whereas another wrote "Always the gentleman our nick. Always by pri side". "They look so hot but the way Nick put his hand under her coat even more hotter love them", another comment read.





The couple had also posted pictures from the fashion event on their respective Instagram accounts. Nick had captioned their photos in which he can be seen holding her in his arms "The star of the show. @priyankachopra" with a heart emoji, whereas Priyanka just used a flower and a heart emoji for her sets of photos.





The couple attended their last event together in May when Nick hosted the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Priyanka supported her husband who was recovering from a cracked rib at that time.