Virat Kohli dancing on one leg with Anushka Sharma in viral video has fans worried: 'Bhaiya injured mat ho jaana'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma matched steps to Shubh's song Elevate in a new video posted by the actress on her Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

They say that you tend to become like the company you keep. It is certainly true for cricketer Virat Kohli, it seems. His marriage to actress Anushka Sharma has brought out the creative, artistic side in him. On Monday, Anushka shared a video of the two of them dancing their hearts away in a gym to Shubh’s popular track Elevated.

Anushka shared a video on Instagram Reels on Monday afternoon that saw both of them entering the gym in full swag as the song builds up. The two then reach the middle of the floor and bust out dance moves in perfect sync. The short video ends as Virat limps out of frame and Anushka follows, unable to control her laughter.

Captioning the post, Anushka wrote ‘Dance pe chance’, reference to a song from her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The video received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments within minutes of being posted by Anushka. Most fans were in awe of Virat’s dance and the cute chemistry between the couple. “Virat can dance,man,” one wrote. Another said, “King and queen vibes. They look so cute together.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Some referred to a popular meme these days and joked that Virat would only do this for Anushka. “Mard keval apni pasandeeda aurat ke liye hi dance kar sakta hai (A man will only dance for his favourite woman).” There were a few, however, who cautioned Virat against dancing on one leg and risking injury. “Bhaiya injured mat ho jana abhi itc ke time pe reel ke chakkar me (Brother don’t get injured at such a crucial time just for a Reel).”

Virat is currently part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad that is competing in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Anushka has been with him in Bengaluru since the tournament began. The actress is set to make her comeback to films after five years this year with Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda Xpress.

Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
