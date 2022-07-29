Vidya Balan reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, says 'hume bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye'

Vidya Balan-Ranveer Singh/Viral Bhayani-Instagram

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently reacted to actor Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. Speaking in support of the actor's choice to sport his birthday suit for a magazine photoshoot, Vidya Balan, who was at Kubbra Sait's book launch event on Thursday, told the media "what's the problem in it?"

While speaking to the media, whena sked about her reaction to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot that has created a social media storm, Vidya Balan gave a hilarious response and said, "What is the problem in that? This is the first time a man has done something like this. Hume bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye (Let us also feast our eyes)."

After Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, director Vivek Agnihotri, among others, Vidya Balan too came out in support of actor Ranveer Singh over his controversial nude photoshoot.

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against Ranveer on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos. The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

When asked further about FIR being filed against Ranveer, Vidya said, "Maybe they (people who filed the FIR) don't have much work to do, hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don't like it, then close the paper or throw it, do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?"

The images from Ranveer's photoshoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold`s famous photograph.In an interview, as quoted by an Instagram page that goes by the name DietSabya, Ranveer said, "I work f****** hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my f****** a**, I will wear nice f****** shit. I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I`m not complaining -- I'm only too happy and too grateful -- but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f****** a**."

On Wednesday, another complaint was filed against Ranveer before the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. As per complainant Ashish Rai, an advocate, Ranveer`s pictures are against the "dignity of women and small children." He demanded his nude photos be deleted from social media. Through the complaint, demand has also been made to the Women's Commission to take action under suo-motu cognizance.