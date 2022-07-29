Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ek Villain Returns Twitter review: Moviegoers call Mohit Suri's film 'nail-bitting psychological thriller'

Ek Villain Returns Twitter review: Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

Ek Villain Returns Twitter review: Moviegoers call Mohit Suri's film 'nail-bitting psychological thriller'
Ek Villain Returns Twitter review/File photo

Ek Villain Returns Twitter review: The much-awaited Ek Villain Returns finally hits the theatres today, July 29. Directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film is a sequel to Suri's  2014 film Ek Villain.

Ever since the trailer of the film was released, there's been a lot of buzz and anticipation among fans and the moviegoers to watch this psychological thriller. And so, cine-enthusiasts who managed to watch the premiere and early morning shows of Ek Villain Returns took to Twitter to share their review and opinion of the film.

Apart from the cine-goers, some film critics too shared their review of the film on the micro-blogging site.

"#EkVillainReturns is quite a shocker..the twists and turns kept me involved.. @TheJohnAbraham is chilling.But @DishPatani steals the show.3.5 stars," film critic Subhash K Jha tweeted.

"#EkVillainReturns is full of glamour & good music where #MohitSuri narrates a gripping plot that revolves around one sided love, serial killings & of course, the path to achieve it…with his own expertise in this very genre…the sequel does…live up to people’s expectations with #MohitSuri & #AseemArora’s joint screen-writing which in turns brings out the best massy roles out of #JohnAbraham & #ArjunKapoor after ages…," tweeted a moviegoer.

"#EkVillainReturnsReview: A gripping thriller with a stellar performance, all the leads have done a fab job but #ArjunKapoor steals the limelight. Every scene is intriguing here & keeps you hooked to the seat by thinking about what's going to happen next.," wrote a netizen on the micro-blogging site.

"VILLAIN RETURNS, BUT WITH POWER #EkVillainReturns : WHOLESOME.
#EVR is more than its hype, #MohitSuri drags us from the past, makes us live the present, DEVELOPS a solid entertainer with superior filming & extraordinary MUSIC, #EkVillainReturnsReview," tweeted yet another cinema-lover.

Check out some tweets below:

Ek Villain Returns director Mohit Suri had earlier said in a statement, "Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

Meanwhile, the first song of Ek Villain Returns, Galliyan Returns which was released on July 4 also garnered a lot of appreciation from fans, reminding everyone of the amazing original track Galliyan from Ek Villain. The trailer of Ek Villain Returns also got a positive response from the audience.

Ek Villain Returns is the first collaboration between John Abraham and the director. Arjun Kapoor previously worked with Mohit on Half Girlfriend. Disha Patani starred in Mohit's last directorial film, Malang.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 405 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.