Ek Villain Returns Twitter review: Moviegoers call Mohit Suri's film 'nail-bitting psychological thriller'

Ek Villain Returns Twitter review: The much-awaited Ek Villain Returns finally hits the theatres today, July 29. Directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film is a sequel to Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain.

Ever since the trailer of the film was released, there's been a lot of buzz and anticipation among fans and the moviegoers to watch this psychological thriller. And so, cine-enthusiasts who managed to watch the premiere and early morning shows of Ek Villain Returns took to Twitter to share their review and opinion of the film.

Apart from the cine-goers, some film critics too shared their review of the film on the micro-blogging site.

"#EkVillainReturns is quite a shocker..the twists and turns kept me involved.. @TheJohnAbraham is chilling.But @DishPatani steals the show.3.5 stars," film critic Subhash K Jha tweeted.

"#EkVillainReturns is full of glamour & good music where #MohitSuri narrates a gripping plot that revolves around one sided love, serial killings & of course, the path to achieve it…with his own expertise in this very genre…the sequel does…live up to people’s expectations with #MohitSuri & #AseemArora’s joint screen-writing which in turns brings out the best massy roles out of #JohnAbraham & #ArjunKapoor after ages…," tweeted a moviegoer.

"#EkVillainReturnsReview: A gripping thriller with a stellar performance, all the leads have done a fab job but #ArjunKapoor steals the limelight. Every scene is intriguing here & keeps you hooked to the seat by thinking about what's going to happen next.," wrote a netizen on the micro-blogging site.

"VILLAIN RETURNS, BUT WITH POWER #EkVillainReturns : WHOLESOME.

#EVR is more than its hype, #MohitSuri drags us from the past, makes us live the present, DEVELOPS a solid entertainer with superior filming & extraordinary MUSIC, #EkVillainReturnsReview," tweeted yet another cinema-lover.

Watched #EkVillainReturns & I think bollywood has learned after years how to make a psychological thriller, though it's not for general viewers and till climax you can't really make any judgement. Mohit Suri did superb work & all the cast & crew rocked #EkVillainReturnsReview pic.twitter.com/lQVTOrTsZv July 28, 2022

Ek Villain Returns director Mohit Suri had earlier said in a statement, "Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

Meanwhile, the first song of Ek Villain Returns, Galliyan Returns which was released on July 4 also garnered a lot of appreciation from fans, reminding everyone of the amazing original track Galliyan from Ek Villain. The trailer of Ek Villain Returns also got a positive response from the audience.

Ek Villain Returns is the first collaboration between John Abraham and the director. Arjun Kapoor previously worked with Mohit on Half Girlfriend. Disha Patani starred in Mohit's last directorial film, Malang.