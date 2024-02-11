Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

Usha Uthup stunned netizens and diners by singing Miley Cyrus' song Flowers to perfection. Fans demand a collab of the two artistes.

Legendary singer Usha Uthup stunned netizens and her fans by singing Miley Cyrus' Grammy-winning song Flowers. A video of Usha performing Miley's song at Kolkata's Trincas went viral online. Usha regularly performs at the hotel since the late 1960s, even after rising to fame as a playback singer.

The performance happened on February 8, and an Instagrammer, Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, shared the video of Usha on his profile, with the caption, "She wears flowers in her hair and sings flowers by @mileycyrus. Never thought I'd get to witness this. And yes this is a Usha Uthup fan page now! Deal with it." Soon the video went viral, and netizens were stunned by Usha's 'flawless performance'.

Here's the viral video of Usha Uthup

Usha's performance went viral, and the video got appreciation from the netizens. Many internet users demanded a collab between Usha and Miley. Another section of netizens called Usha's version better than Miley's. A netizen wrote, "Why do I like this more than the original? Both are super talented btw, mind-blowing!" Another netizen wrote, "Love this version!" One of the netizens wrote, "She’s a legend. Underrated and not as famous as she should have been. Oodles of talent with a rockstar personality too." An internet user wrote, "Wait till you guys know that in how many languages she can sing and how many songs she has sung in total."

In two days, the video shared by internet users gotten around four lakh likes, and has not only showcased Usha Uthup's continued artistic journey and ability to connect with audiences across generations.