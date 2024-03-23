Urvashi Rautela to join politics soon? Actress says ‘I have already got…’

Urvashi Rautela opens up on her plans to join politics and asks the fans to decide it for her.

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, JNU: Jahangir National University, recently opened up on her plans to join politics. The actress revealed that she still has to make a decision.

During a conversation with Instant Bollywood, when asked if she has an interest in politics, her plans to join politics, Urvashi Rautela replied, "I have already got the ticket. And now I have to decide whether to go into politics or not." She further added, "I don't know whether I will go into politics or not, but I would definitely like to know from the fans. They should tell me whether I should join politics or not. You tell me in the comment section."

Reacting to the video, netizens mocked Urvashi Rautela. One of the comments read, "First youngest Indian Asian woman to get the ticket to enter politics." Another wrote, "She has got the ticket for DC match." Another user wrote. "First Asian woman to get a ticket (PVR Ticket)." Another user commented, "It must be a PVR ticket." Another comment read, "Queen of not giving straight answers."

Helmed by Vinay Sharma, JNU: Jahangir National University also stars Ravi Kishan, Rashami Desai, Piyush Mishra, Sonnalli Seygall, and Vijay Raaz, among others. Presented by Mahakaal Movies and produced by Pratima Dutta, the film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. The actress also has NBK 109 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actress is also taking special training from MMA icon Conor McGregor, who is a famous Irish mixed martial artist and professional boxer. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Dulqueer Salmaan. Not only this, she also has Baap (remake of the Hollywood film Expendables) in the pipeline which also stars Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt.

