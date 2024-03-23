Urvashi Rautela to join politics soon? Actress says ‘I have already got…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today: Know when, where to check BSEB Inter results online

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani's designation and role in Reliance companies

Meet former beauty queen who was once a superstar, quit films when heroes refused to work with her, she is now..

Meet world's richest politician, much wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is..

Meet man, son a rickshaw puller who cracked UPSC exam at first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today: Know when, where to check BSEB Inter results online

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani's designation and role in Reliance companies

Meet former beauty queen who was once a superstar, quit films when heroes refused to work with her, she is now..

6 Indian actresses who converted to Islam for marriage

7 side-effects of over consuming Neem leaf

8 animals that are not loyal as pets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Urvashi Rautela to join politics soon? Actress says ‘I have already got…’

Meet former beauty queen who was once a superstar, quit films when heroes refused to work with her, she is now..

Meet actress, who worked as air hostess, was bullied for skin colour, is now highest-paid star, earns Rs…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela to join politics soon? Actress says ‘I have already got…’

Urvashi Rautela opens up on her plans to join politics and asks the fans to decide it for her.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, JNU: Jahangir National University, recently opened up on her plans to join politics. The actress revealed that she still has to make a decision. 

During a conversation with Instant Bollywood, when asked if she has an interest in politics, her plans to join politics, Urvashi Rautela replied, "I have already got the ticket. And now I have to decide whether to go into politics or not." She further added, "I don't know whether I will go into politics or not, but I would definitely like to know from the fans. They should tell me whether I should join politics or not. You tell me in the comment section." 

Reacting to the video, netizens mocked Urvashi Rautela. One of the comments read, "First youngest Indian Asian woman to get the ticket to enter politics." Another wrote, "She has got the ticket for DC match." Another user wrote. "First Asian woman to get a ticket (PVR Ticket)." Another user commented, "It must be a PVR ticket." Another comment read, "Queen of not giving straight answers."

Helmed by Vinay Sharma, JNU: Jahangir National University also stars Ravi Kishan, Rashami Desai, Piyush Mishra, Sonnalli Seygall, and Vijay Raaz, among others. Presented by Mahakaal Movies and produced by Pratima Dutta, the film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. The actress also has NBK 109 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actress is also taking special training from MMA icon Conor McGregor, who is a famous Irish mixed martial artist and professional boxer. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Dulqueer Salmaan. Not only this, she also has Baap (remake of the Hollywood film Expendables) in the pipeline which also stars Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. 

Read Urvashi Rautela reacts to link-up rumours with Rishabh Pant, says 'was not aware he’s..'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's first reaction to Chennai Super Kings captaincy change goes viral

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Delhi: 2 killed in building collapses in Kabir Nagar, 1 critical

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, rituals, puja muhurat and significance

This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement