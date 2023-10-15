Urvashi Rautela loses her '24 carat real gold iPhone' while watching India-Pakistan match at Narendra Modi Stadium

Urvashi revealed that she lost her 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Urvashi Rautela was among the numerous celebrities present who had the privilege of witnessing India's triumphant victory over Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 held in Ahmedabad. The actress shared screenshots of her tickets and the picturesque view from the stadium.

Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak@modistadium @ahmedabadpolice

Tag someone who can help pic.twitter.com/2OsrSwBuba — URVASHI RAUTELA(@UrvashiRautela) October 15, 2023

However, a day later, on October 15, Urvashi revealed that she lost her 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. She reached out to her followers, seeking assistance in locating it. This incident prompted responses from the Ahmedabad Police and Akansha Ranjan.

The Ahmedabad Police left a comment on Urvashi Rautela's post, asking for details about her mobile phone.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela shared a picture posing with the trophy and expressed her happiness about becoming the first actor to unveil the ICC World Cup Trophy in France. The actress's post was showered with love and praise from the fans

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and shared a pic stunning in a golden shimmering body-hugging dress, posing alongside the World Cup trophy infront of the Eiffel Tower. Sharing her captivating pic, the actress wrote, “First actor to officially launch and unveil “Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy” at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket