Urvashi Rautela reacts to link-up rumours with Rishabh Pant, says 'was not aware he’s..'

Rumors of a relationship between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been surfacing for a long time. A few months ago, the two got into a fight on social media that sparked a huge uproar. Urvashi has now discussed those rumours and offered her opinion on them.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Urvashi said “RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP,”

“People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumours, I’d say they need to analyse a little. If you haven’t seen anything, or just because some Youtuber or for that matter anyone is saying something, how can you simply believe it?”

On being constantly trolled and mocked over the controversy, Rautela said “We always see comparisons being made that cricketers have way more respect than actors, or that they earn more than actors, and that bothers me a lot. I do understand that they play for the country, and are loved and respected largely, but actors as well have done so much. They’ve also represented the country. I myself have done that so many times. But I don’t like these silly comparisons.”

The actress will soon be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya.

On the auspicious festival of Diwali, on October 24, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi revealed the title of his upcoming film. The name of the fun action movie directed by Bobby Kolli, a.k.a. KS Ravindra, is Waltair Veerayya. In a teaser trailer, the production company also displayed the actor's appearance from the film.

The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, a business that was started by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar and stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa. The soundtrack for the movie was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who rose to fame for penning the popular songs for Allu Arjun's box office smash Pushpa: The Rise.