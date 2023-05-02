Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: Here’s when, where to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer rom-com

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor united for the very first time for the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and stormed the screen with their chemistry in the movie. Their movie opened to a positive response from the audience and It is also reflected in the movie’s box office collection. Now, after impressing the audience on the big screen and after a successful box-office run, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to release on OTT.

Now, the fans can enjoy the rom-com sitting at their home as Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer are all set for their OTT release. The film is going to stream on Netflix. Netflix India took to Twitter and confirmed the release of the movie on the streaming platform on May 3. Netflix captioned the post, “Can confirm that this is not a lie. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar arrives on Netflix, May 3.”

Fans were delighted to hear this announcement and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “So excited to watch again. What a movie!” another fan commented, “I hope this is not a lie. Ranbir is our all time fav.” Another comment read, “Gotta plan a movie night for this.”

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy-drama film that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars Anubhav Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in key roles. The film was a box office hit and collected a whopping Rs 222.5 crore worldwide. The film shows the story of Mickey, a Delhi-based businessman with a side business of helping people break up in a beautiful manner who meets Tini on a vacation and falls in love. Everything goes well until Tini has second thoughts and she hires a breakup expert who is Mickey himself to break up with her boyfriend. The story then shows how they both end up marrying each other.

Read Fans say Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor 'have better chemistry than Ranbir-Alia' in TJMM's new song Show Me The Thumka