Ranbir Kapoor opens up on life after tying the knot with Alia Bhatt, says 'we still haven't...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 at the former's Mumbai residence Vastu in a lavish yet private ceremony attended by close family and friends. And now, Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about his life post his wedding with Alia.

Speaking about how life changed after his marriage to Alia, Ranbir told Dainik Bhaskar, "There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven't realized that we are married."

Opening up on pursuing a career in Hollywood like his wife Alia who will be seen making her debut in Heart of Stone, Ranbir told the portal he had no Hollywood dreams. He added that he only has dreams of Brahmastra. He further said that he's happy where is he currently and is "very scared of auditions."

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra which is all set to release on September 9. It was on the sets of Brahmastra that Ranbir and Alia fell in love. The film had been in the making for about 5 years.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Alia shared a new motion poster of Brahmastra to introduce the character of Anish the Artist, who will be portrayed by South star Nagarjuna in the upcoming movie. Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster with a caption that had lines of a Hindi verse alluding to the power of the character. It read, "Sahshrd Nandi Hain Bhujla Jaake, Andhkaar Bhi Thar Thar Kaanpe. Haatho Me Jiske Hain Hajaro Nandiyo Ka Bal". She added, "With the strength of a 1000 Nandi's, meet Anish the Artist, BRAHMASTRA TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH."

Brahmastra is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are playing the central characters of Shiva and Isha. Apart from Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan will also be playing a pivotal role in the movie. The veteran star will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi. The film is scheduled to release on September 9 across theatres in 5 Indian languages.