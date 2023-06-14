Throwback video of Kangana Rananut grooving at Salman Khan's show 10 Ka Dum goes viral: Watch

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often makes headlines for various reasons, she is one of the most popular actresses in India. She is fiery and has always been vocal about her thoughts.

Now, a video of the actress is now going viral in which she can be seen dancing in ghagra choli at Salman Khan’s 10 Ka Dum. She can be seen grooving to Madhuri Dixit’s song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Salman Khan’s reaction in the clip has been winning hearts, meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut looks so beautiful and innocent in the clip.

Watch video:

One of the social media users wrote, “Innocence in her eyes then and now we can only witness confidence in her eyes .” The second one said, “Golden days without political orientation.” The third one said, “Kangana is so pretty...soo pretty.” The fourth one said, “From being innocent then to confident today. Manikarnika was such an amazing performance by her..” The fifth one said, “Kangna smiles so cute .....she is really on top of evryone...” The sixth person said, “His expressions so cute looks like he was so proud of her slayinggg.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others in key roles. The actess also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawerence.

