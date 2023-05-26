Search icon
Kangana Ranaut slams people visiting Baijnath Temple in western clothes, recalls not being allowed in Vatican in shorts

Kangana Ranaut reacted sharply to photos of people wearing western clothes inside the Baijnath Temple in her home state of Himachal Pradesh, calling them as "clowns" and "fools".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is known for voicing her opinions on social media. On Friday morning, May 26, the actress took to her Twitter account and slammed the people for visiting the Baijnath Temple in her home state Himachal Pradesh in western clothes, calling them "clowns" and "fools".

A Twitter user shared a couple of photos of three-four youngsters wearing western clothes inside the holy site and tweeted in Hindi, "This is the scene of Baijnath, the famous Shiva temple of Himachal. They have reached Baijnath temple as if they have gone to a pub or nightclub. Such people should not be allowed to enter the temple. I strongly oppose it. Seeing all this, if my thinking is called small or bad, then it is also acceptable!".

Quote-tweeting the user, Kangana wrote, "These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people, I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and a t-shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel, and change. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casual are nothing but lazy and lame. I don’t think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools."

Netizens agreed with the actress with their replies such as "And I don’t think so they went there to pray as for them it must be just a tourist spot clicking pictures and making reel", and "Too much westernization is not good for our cultures, traditions and family values."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced also under her banner Manikarnika Films. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others. It is slated to release later this year.

