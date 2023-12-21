Headlines

Bollywood

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

This actor, who used to live in a chawl, earned Rs 1500 as his first salary, won a National Award, and has starred in five Rs 100-crore films.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, and many other Bollywood stars used to live in a chawl and now walked their way up in the entertainment industry to make a name for themselves. Similarly, another young actor who used to live in a chawl has now become a star and has impressed audiences time and again with his performances in the movies. 

The actor we are talking about once got only Rs 1500 crore as salary and now he reportedly charges Rs 20 crore per film. He has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many other actors and is married to one of the A-list Bollywood actresses. He is none other than Vicky Kaushal. 

Once Vicky Kaushal recalled how he was born in a chawl and recalled his family’s struggles. He said in an interview with ETimes, "I was born in a 10x10 room of a chawl and we shared a common bathroom with other people in the neighborhood. My dad battled various financial mishaps for years before achieving success as a stunt director but my parents ensured that my brother and I knew all about the family’s struggle." 

The actor earned Rs 1500 as his first salary and is now reportedly charging Rs 20 crore per film. The actor who made his debut with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan has starred in several hits and blockbusters and left fans spellbound with his performances whether it is as the main hero or a supporting actor. Some of his movies that collected over Rs 100 crore are URI: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sanju, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Sam Bahadur. 

He tied the knot with one of the A-list Bollywood actresses, Katrina Kaif, in an intimate wedding ceremony and their wedding pics went viral on social media. The couple often shares their loveable pictures with fans on social media leaving the fans in awe. Not only this, the actor’s video grooving to Punjabi songs has also garnered a lot of attention from the audience. 

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently seen in the movie Dunki. Though he has less screen time, he stole the show with his performance. His performance in the recent release has left fans impressed and the fans are already demanding an award for him. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and others in key roles and has finally hit the theatres. The film is receiving mixed response from the audience and is expected to collect Rs 30 crore on day 1 according to a report in Sacnilk.

