Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Vicky Kaushal says he couldn’t have asked for a better companion than Katrina Kaif.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two never shy away when it comes to expressing their love and affection toward each other.

During a conversation with Bollywood Life, while talking about their lives after marriage and the way the two developed understanding towards each other, Vicky shared, “Katrina and I have developed an understanding and established a common ground. I’ve evolved beautifully. Living with someone is a continuous learning experience and when two people come together, they create a common ground of understanding, meeting halfway, and embarking on a beautiful journey together. Ours is an incredibly exciting and enriching experience.” He said he has learned that it is not just about his perspectives, opinions, or schedules, but about the union of two individuals. He also said he couldn’t have asked for a better companion than Katrina to live this journey.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9 December 2021 after dating for almost two years. The two had a royal wedding in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort. The intimate yet grand event was attended by their close family and friends. The couple’s love story started when they first shared a connection at Zoya Akhtar’s party. Katrina confessed her admiration for Vicky to Zoya at the time. Later, during her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2022, Katrina stated that marrying Vicky was her destiny. She said, “It was my destiny, and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it just felt so unreal.”

The couple often shares cute and adorable pictures and moments with each other on their social media handles after getting married, while the two kept their dating period on a more private note.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Anand Tiwari’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, and Vijay Krishna Acharya’s The Great Indian Family.

While Katrina Kaif is shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in the pipeline.