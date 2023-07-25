Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Ranveer Singh were looking stylish when their outfits.
On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs were seen posing at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor were giving us couple goals and were looking adorable together.
Take a look:
1. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh was looking uber-cool white t-shirt and colourful pants.
2. Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen posing with each other and smiling for the paps.
3. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were seen wearing 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' when they appeared at RARKPK premiere.
4. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal stole the limelight when they came together at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere.
5. Karisma Kapoor-Malaika Arora
Karisma Kapoor-Malaika Arora were looking stunning in their stylish outfits, they never fail to mesmerise us with their fashion sense.