Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs were seen posing at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor were giving us couple goals and were looking adorable together. Take a look:

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was looking uber-cool white t-shirt and colourful pants.





2. Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen posing with each other and smiling for the paps.



3. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were seen wearing 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' when they appeared at RARKPK premiere.



4. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal stole the limelight when they came together at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere.



5. Karisma Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Karisma Kapoor-Malaika Arora were looking stunning in their stylish outfits, they never fail to mesmerise us with their fashion sense.



