Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3053345
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Ranveer Singh were looking stylish when their outfits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 25, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs were seen posing at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor were giving us couple goals and were looking adorable together. 

Take a look:

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
1/5

Ranveer Singh was looking uber-cool white t-shirt and colourful pants. 

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan
2/5

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen posing with each other and smiling for the paps.



3. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
3/5

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were seen wearing 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' when they appeared at RARKPK premiere. 



4. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
4/5

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal stole the limelight when they came together at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. 



5. Karisma Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Karisma Kapoor-Malaika Arora
5/5

Karisma Kapoor-Malaika Arora were looking stunning in their stylish outfits, they never fail to mesmerise us with their fashion sense. 



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Karnataka, orange alert in UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand; check latest forecast
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.