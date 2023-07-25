Vicky Kaushal says mom’s savage one-liners keep him grounded, recalls when she made fun of his 'most desirable' tag

Vicky Kaushal recalled a funny thing about his mother and said that she keeps him grounded with her savage one-liners.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the rising stars of Bollywood but even he understands that mama knows best. Time and again, Vicky has been praied for his down-to-earth attitude and being close to family. In a recent interview, Vicky revealed that even though he is a succesful actor now, his mother wastes no chance in roasting him.

Recently in an interview with Film Companion, he said that success has never hindered his real personality and his roots because middle-class values have been ‘drilled’ into him. He also recalled a funny thing about his mother and said that she keeps him grounded with her savage one-liners. He said that making fun of him is her ‘favorite hathyar (weapon)’, and added, “She’s got some of the wittiest one-liners, and she keeps using them regularly, especially taunts. Punjabi mothers are experts at it.”

Recalling a funny incident with his mother, he said, “I remember, in 2018 or 2019, one of the leading publications put me on a list of the ‘most desirable’ men. And I had come back from a trip where I’d had great fun with friends. We ate a lot, so I was a little (gestures to suggest that he was overweight). And I came back, I was lying down, shirt open, and my mom was like, ‘Ae dekh lo, yeh hai most desirable’. When you get trolled at home, you remain grounded. The Internet can’t shake me.”

Vicky Kaushal’s wife and actor Katrina Kaif has also mentioned earlier how her mother-in-law treats her and loves her. She said on The Kapil Sharma Show, “Initially, Mummy Ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy Ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me. My in-laws call me Kitto with love.” Katrina and Vicky got married on 9 December 2021 after reportedly dating since 2019.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the biopic Sam Bahadur which is based on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film will release on 1 December 2023. He will also work with Shah Rukh Khan for Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki, which is said to be released on 22 December 2023.