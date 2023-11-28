Headlines

Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas vibe to Diljit Dosanjh songs in Goa, netizens say 'welcome to India'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals if Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Prabhas' Spirit share the same universe

Find out best deals on soft, comfortable and cosy baby jumpsuits on Amazon

Cristiano Ronaldo wins penalty, asks referee to overturn the decision, watch viral video

This star kid is set to launch his career as hero, his father gave Rs 1100 crore blockbuster, not Aryan, Suhana, Khushi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas vibe to Diljit Dosanjh songs in Goa, netizens say 'welcome to India'

Days after apologising for rape comment, Mansoor Ali Khan to now sue Trisha Krishnan for defamation, calls apology joke

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals if Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Prabhas' Spirit share the same universe

8 benefits of coconut flour 

Luxurious lifestyle of Raymond chairman Gautam Singhania

8 healthy vegetarian soups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Days after apologising for rape comment, Mansoor Ali Khan to now sue Trisha Krishnan for defamation, calls apology joke

Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas vibe to Diljit Dosanjh songs in Goa, netizens say 'welcome to India'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals if Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Prabhas' Spirit share the same universe

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This star kid is set to launch his career as hero, his father gave Rs 1100 crore blockbuster, not Aryan, Suhana, Khushi

Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya, who was once a child artist is now going to make his debut as a leading star in stunt director Anil Arasu's upcoming film 'Phoenix'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The children of Bollywood stars normally prefer to work in the film industry and there is no dearth of star kids in Hindi cinema. But in South Cinema, children of many big stars prefer to stay away from the limelight and choose their own path and R Madhavan's son is a big example of this. But in the South also, there are some actors who are star children like Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others. Meanwhile, there a star kid, whose father is a popular actor, is grabbing everyone’s attention these days. 

We are talking about Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya, who was once a child artist and is now going to make his debut as a hero. According to media reports, Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya will now make his debut as a leading star in stunt director Anil Arasu's upcoming film 'Phoenix'.

'Phoenix' is Anil Arasu's first film as a director. According to reports, 'Phoenix' is a  mass action entertainer. Surya Sethupathi started his career as a child artist and appeared in 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' and 'Sindhubaadh'. While Surya played a blink-and-miss role in 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', he was seen in a full-fledged role in 'Sindhubaadh' and shared screen space with his father Vijay Sethupathi.

But now Surya Sethupathi is all set to launch his full-fledged acting career. Phoenix is ​​produced by Rajalakshmi Arasakumar under Brave Man Pictures. The technical crew of the film includes composer Sam CS, cinematographer Velraj and editor Praveen KL. The shooting of the film started on November 24.

Vijay Sethupathi played the role of villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan, which went on to earn over Rs 1100 crore at the box-office.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brutally trolled for 'cringe dance' at The Archies event: 'Bacchon ka school function...'

Mohammed Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan shyly sings 'Dil le gaya pardesi’ in new viral video, netizens react - Watch

Why is Elon Musk in Israel? Know what he said on Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Rajasthan Royals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE