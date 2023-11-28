This star kid is set to launch his career as hero, his father gave Rs 1100 crore blockbuster, not Aryan, Suhana, Khushi

Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya, who was once a child artist is now going to make his debut as a leading star in stunt director Anil Arasu's upcoming film 'Phoenix'.

The children of Bollywood stars normally prefer to work in the film industry and there is no dearth of star kids in Hindi cinema. But in South Cinema, children of many big stars prefer to stay away from the limelight and choose their own path and R Madhavan's son is a big example of this. But in the South also, there are some actors who are star children like Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others. Meanwhile, there a star kid, whose father is a popular actor, is grabbing everyone’s attention these days.

We are talking about Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya, who was once a child artist and is now going to make his debut as a hero. According to media reports, Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya will now make his debut as a leading star in stunt director Anil Arasu's upcoming film 'Phoenix'.

'Phoenix' is Anil Arasu's first film as a director. According to reports, 'Phoenix' is a mass action entertainer. Surya Sethupathi started his career as a child artist and appeared in 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' and 'Sindhubaadh'. While Surya played a blink-and-miss role in 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', he was seen in a full-fledged role in 'Sindhubaadh' and shared screen space with his father Vijay Sethupathi.

But now Surya Sethupathi is all set to launch his full-fledged acting career. Phoenix is ​​produced by Rajalakshmi Arasakumar under Brave Man Pictures. The technical crew of the film includes composer Sam CS, cinematographer Velraj and editor Praveen KL. The shooting of the film started on November 24.

Vijay Sethupathi played the role of villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan, which went on to earn over Rs 1100 crore at the box-office.