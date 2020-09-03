This is how Kareena Kapoor Khan introduced Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in 'Adipurush'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her Instagram debut earlier this year, recently took to her social media handle to post the poster of upcoming, mega budget film Adipurush starring Baahubali star Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. However, the makers are yet to reveal the remaining members of the cast and crew.

Since Saif isn't officially on any social media platform, wife Kareena, taking to her Instagram handle, introduced her husband as Lankesh in the upcoming film and wrote, "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan."

The film’s protagonist Prabhas also shared a post about Saif Ali Khan and captioned the post, “7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush”.

Helmed by director Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the project, which apparently is tipped to be an adaptation of Ramayana, will be made in 3D and will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi.

Meanwhile, this shall be Saif Ali Khan's second collaboration with director Om Raut after the two teamed up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Interestingly, in that too, Saif portrayed the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore, the menacing villain opposite Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji Malusare.

In 2006, Saif played the antagonist Langda Tyagi, a character loosely based on William Shakespeare's Iago in Vishal Bhardwaj's crime drama Omkara. He had received rave reviews and his character was liked by the viewers and critics alike. In fact, he also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Villain for his role.

Earlier, in a statement released by the makers of Adipurush, actor Prabhas had said while talking about the project and his own role as the protagonist in the film, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

On teaming up with Prabhas, Om Raut said: “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushan ji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif, released a statement in the media, announcing that they are expecting their second child soon.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, shooting for which is ongoing.