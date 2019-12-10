These videos of Kartik Aaryan saving Sara Ali Khan from falling, going on a drive show there's no bad blood between them

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are apparently on a break from their relationship. It was rumoured that they have been dating since the time they started shooting for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial. However, it's been a few months since reports started making the rounds that they have parted ways. Sara did not even wish Kartik on his birthday while the latter went to Bangkok to surprise Simmba actor. Kartik and Sara were even seen posing together during Karan Johar's Diwali bash but nothing post that.

On Sunday, Star Screen Awards 2019, was held in Mumbai and it was hosted by Shahid Kapoor and Kartik. During one of the sequences, Sara was seen riding shotgun while Kartik drove a car on stage. Moreover, she even danced on Pati Patni Aur Woh song 'Dheeme Dheeme' but almost tripped. Thanks to Kartik, he saved the actor from falling. Sara also danced on Simmba song 'Aankh Marey' with Shahid and Kartik.

Check out the videos below:

It seems like both Kartik and Sara are extremely cordial with each other and there is no existence of bad blood.

However, it was recently reported that Kartik refused to shoot patchwork with Sara for Imtiaz's film due to 'obvious' reasons. But nothing has been confirmed about it.

Meanwhile, it all started when last year, Sara openly confessed that she has a massive crush on Kartik during her stint on Koffee With Karan. Soon after that, they both were cast for the first time in Imtiaz's Aaj Kal which is releasing on February 14, 2020.