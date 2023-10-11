The Vaccine War: Oscar Academy invites script of Vivek Agnihotri film to be featured in library's core collection

The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has expressed keen interest in acquiring a copy of the screenplay for The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, which was released with a positive response from critics and audience has now been considered to be a part of the Oscar Academy. Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi-starrer took a slow start at the box office, but the positive word of mouth helped the movie for a decent run.

The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has expressed keen interest in acquiring a copy of the screenplay for The Vaccine War to become a permanent part of their prestigious Core Collection. This coveted collection is a treasure trove of cinematic material that is made available exclusively for study within the library's reading room.

What makes this even more exciting is that the Academy's research library is open to a diverse array of individuals, ranging from students and filmmakers to writers and those with a general interest in the world of cinema. Previously, Indian films like Lagaan, Kapil Sharma`s Zwigato, Action Replay, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna were approached for the same and The Vaccine War is receiving this rare honour.

Bollywood movies shortlisted for the Oscar Library

As per media reports, Bollywood movies that are shortlisted for the Oscar Library, also known as The Margaret Herrick Library include Devdas, Chak De India, Action Replayy, Happy New Year, Rock On, Raajneeti, and Guzaarish.

About The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Josh and I Am Buddha, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28, 2023.