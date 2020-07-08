'The Khurranas have got a family home': Brothers Ayushmann-Aparshakti purchase new house in Panchkula

The Khurrana family has purchased a family house in Panchkula a satellite town of Chandigarh. Yes, we are talking about brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana who bought a house along with their parents P. Khurrana and Poonam and respective wives Tahira Kashyap and Akriti. Ayushmann confirmed the happy news and shared that they initiated this so that one big happy family can stay under the same roof and create beautiful memories together.

Ayushmann said in a statement, "The Khurrana's have got a family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address."

While a source shared, "The family was looking for a spacious home where the entire Khurrana family could stay together. The two sons Ayushmann and Aparshakti are now married plus Ayushmann and Tahira have two kids now...so, it was only logical for the family to invest in getting something bigger. They have just bought this property and it will take some time before they can move into it."

The report also suggested that Ayushmann and Aparshakti with their respective wives decided to visit the parents to spend quality time with them. This also gave them the opportunity to finish all legal formalities for the house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Shoojit Sircar. While Aparshakti will next be seen in Helmet opposite Pranutan Bahl.